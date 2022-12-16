 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Saintes battle Fillies at MAC Shootout

Shenandoah's Jenna Burdorf, left, and Macey Finlay, second from right, defend as St. Albert's Ella Klusman (14) drives to the basket during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Klusman led the Saintes with 16 points in their 48-34 win over the Fillies. The No. 10 St. Albert improved to 8-0 on the season with the victory.
St. Albert's Grace Manz (44) and Shenandoah's Genevive Jones (43) fight for a rebound during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
St. Albert's Ellie Monahan (12) shoots a free throw during the second quarter of the Saintes' MAC Shootout matchup against Shenandoah on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Shenandoah's Jenna Burdorf (23) defends as St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) rises up to shoot during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
