PHOTOS: Saintes battle Fillies at MAC Shootout

In front of a packed gym, Class 1A No. 11 St. Albert Class and 4A No. 9 Lewis Central battled it out with two of the best defenses in the Hawk…
Treynor boys basketball earned their fourth straight win after pulling away from Tri-Center on Tuesday night in an early key Western Iowa Conf…
Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan won't be the only Lewis Central graduate busy on Saturday night during the Heisman Ceremony.
Lewis Central, Riverside and Treynor girls wrestling all competed at the Panorama December Girls Scramble on Tuesday.
Lewis Central boys swimming defeated Ralston 117-17 at home on Thursday winning every event except for one.
Iowa Western men’s basketball dropped its third straight game on Tuesday at Kansas City Kansas Community College 78-74.
Texas Christian University starting quarterback and Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan has come a long way since starting for the Titans as a f…
Riverside girls 28, Red Oak 12: Riverside won a defensive battle at home on Thursday after Elly Henderson scored 10 points, grabbed five rebou…
Iowa Western Women’s basketball scored more points in each of the last three quarters than Marshalltown managed the entire game in a 107-24 vi…
