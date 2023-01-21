 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
top story

PHOTOS: St. Albert hosts doubleheader with Denison-Schleswig

St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) rises up to shoot during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Olivia Meyer (30) defends as St. Albert's Lily Krohn, at left, looks for an open teammate during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) runs into traffic on his way to the basket during the second quarter as the Falcons host Denison-Schleswig on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Mayah Slater (23) defends as St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) puts a shot up during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) is fouled as Denison-Schleswig's Addison Inman (3) and Lauren Bowker (20) defend during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) rises up to shoot during the third quarter as the Saintes host Denison-Schleswig on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Gavin Hipnar (13) pulls in a rebound during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Landry Miller (2) takes a shot during the second quarter as the Saintes host Denison-Schleswig on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Addison Inman (3) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens, right, defends as St. Albert's Nick Ballenger, left, drives to the basket during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Kiana Schulz (22) drives the ball inside during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig head coach Adam Mich communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens (12) defends as St. Albert's Owen Wise (15) takes a three point shot during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Ella Klusman, left, and Molly Wise, right, defend as Denison-Schleswig's Kiana Schulz (22) drives to the basket during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Ella Klusman (14) and Molly Wise (30) defend as Denison-Schleswig's Olivia Meyer, center, drives to the basket during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Jaxson Lehnen (22) passes the ball near midcourt during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens, right, defends as St. Albert's Nick Ballenger (12) rises up to shoot during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Mayah Slater, left, is crowded by defenders near the sideline during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Samantha Chandler (10) and St. Albert's Avah Underwood (40) chase down a loose ball during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Olivia Meyer (30) and St. Albert's Ella Klusman (14) chase down a loose ball during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Nick Ballenger (12) tries to keep the ball inbounds during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Claire Leinen (14) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig head coach Derek Fink communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Samantha Chandler (10) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Lucas Segebart (10) defends as St. Albert's Jeremiah Sherrill (13) rises up to shoot during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Lauren Bowker (20) defends as St. Albert's Ellie Monahan (12) looks to pass during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Lily Krohn (10) shoots a free throw during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Lauren Bowker (20) and Kaitlyn Bruhn (2) defend as St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) looks to shoot during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) splits between Denison-Schleswig's Gage Head, left, and Jaxon Wessel, right, on his way to the basket during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Olivia Meyer (30) defends as St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) looks for an open teammate during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens (12) and Gavin Hipnar (13) defend as St. Albert's Luke Wettengel (30) shoots during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Kiana Schulz (22) defends as St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) looks to shoot during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Jaxson Lehnen (22) defends as Denison-Schleswig's Lance Arkfeld (22) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig head coach Derek Fink, center, speaks to his players between quarters on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) shoots a free throw during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) and Owen Wise (15) defend as Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens (12) drives to the basket during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Lance Arkfeld (22) shoots over St. Albert's Owen Wise (15) during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
St. Albert's Nick Ballenger (12) defends as Denison-Schleswig's Gavin Hipnar (13) eyes the basket during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Denison-Schleswig's Lance Arkfeld (22) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
