PHOTOS: St. Albert hosts doubleheader with Denison-Schleswig

It all came down to the last match and the final seconds of the final match, but Lewis Central defended its city wrestling crown, claiming its…
The 2023 Titan Starcade lived up to the name as Lewis Central shone in the 25-team girls wrestling showcase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
St. Albert surged ahead 14-0 in Friday night’s 59-23 win over Red Oak, their 12th victory this season after totaling 14 last year.
Treynor’s Dan Gregory won at the Creston Invitational, while St. Albert’s Helton brothers, John and David, placed first at the Griswold Tourna…
Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.
