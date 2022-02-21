PHOTOS: State Wrestling action

Peter Huguenin
Underwood girls basketball jumped out on AHSTW from the start in Tuesday’s 60-41 Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal home win.
St. Albert junior Colin Lillie was a man on a mission in Monday’s Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal win over Tabor Fremont-Mills, scoring 42 p…
St. Albert junior David Helton pulled off an upset, while a number of southwest Iowa wrestlers also won on the first day of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament.
DES MOINES — “Happy, not satisfied” is how Riverside senior Jace Rose described his feeling after winning his Class 1A 126-pound semifinal mat…
DES MOINES — The Underwood wrestling room could more aptly be described as a war zone at most practices.
DES MONIES — For Underwood sophomore Blake Allen, wrestling is a family affair. His sister, Molly, and brother, Weston, both wrestle.
DES MOINES — Glenwood sophomore Matt Beem said he doesn’t really pay attention to rankings, knowing that anything can happen.
AHSTW junior Brayden Lund broke the 1,000-point mark in Monday’s Class 1A District 16 quarterfinal, leading the Vikings to an 85-22 win over G…
“It’s good. It feels good to feel the atmosphere , fell the competition. It feels good,” Lewis Central junior Braylon Kammrad said after his first round win at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament.
Lewis Central boys basketball ended the regular season on Tuesday with a 60-58 overtime victory at Glenwood.