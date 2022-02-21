 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: State Wrestling action

David Helton

David Helton of St. Albert wrestles at 152 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton won to advance to the quarterfinals.

 TOM KNAPP, FOR THE NONPAREIL
Hagan Heistand of Underwood won the Class 1A 145-pound state title by beating Hudson senior No. 3 Karter Krapfl 3-1 Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CJ Carter of Glenwood wrestles in the Class 1A 195-pound title match Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carter lost, earning second place.
Matthew Beem of Glenwood wrestles in the Class 2A 126-pound title match Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beem lost, earning second place.
Matthew Beem of Glenwood wrestles in the Class 2A 126-pound title match Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beem lost, earning second place.
Gable Porter won the Class 1A 132-pound state title by defeating Don Bosco senior No. 2 Garrett Funk 9-0 Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Gable Porter won the Class 1A 132-pound state title by defeating Don Bosco senior No. 2 Garrett Funk 9-0 Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood wrestles at 113 at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood wrestles at 113 at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CJ Carter of Glenwood, left, wrestles at 195 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
CJ Carter of Glenwood, left, wrestles at 195 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Matthew Beem of Glenwood wrestles at 126 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Matthew Beem of Glenwood wrestles at 126 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Matthew Beem of Glenwood wrestles at 126 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dillon Woods of Lewis Central wrestles at 195 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Matthew Beem of Glenwood wrestles at 126 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dillon Woods of Lewis Central wrestles at 195 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dillon Woods of Lewis Central wrestles at 195 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Jaymeson VanderVelde of Abraham Lincoln wrestles at 106 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Lewis Central cheerleaders root for Braylon Kammrad in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central wrestles at 170 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central wrestles at 170 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central wrestles at 170 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central wrestles at 170 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Jaymeson VanderVelde of Abraham Lincoln wrestles at 106 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Jaymeson VanderVelde of Abraham Lincoln wrestles at 106 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Jaymeson VanderVelde of Abraham Lincoln wrestles at 106 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Breken Freeberg of Tri-Center wrestles 182 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Gable Porter of Underwood wrestles at 132 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Easton Eledge of Underwood, right wrestles at 285 against Treynor's Daniel Gregory in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gregory won 6-4 in overtime.
Carter Davis of Underwood got a win at 195 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Blake Allen of Underwood wrestles at 120 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
David Helton of St. Albert wrestles at 152 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton won to advance to the quarterfinals.
Daniel Gregory, left, Treynor wrestles at 285 at 160 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Caleb Ilif of Treynor wrestles at 160 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Hayden Fischer of AHSTW wrestles at 138 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Henry Lund of AHSTW wrestles at 220 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton won to advance to the quarterfinals.
Hayden Fischer of AHSTW wrestles at 138 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Hayden Fischer of AHSTW wrestles at 138 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Denver Pauley of AHSTW wrestles at 170 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Garrison Gettler of AHSTW wrestles at 160 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
AHSTW cheerleaders support their wrestlers during the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Molly Allen of Underwood wrestles at 106 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Molly Allen of Underwood wrestles at 106 n the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Blake Allen of Underwood wrestles at 120 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Hagan Heistand of Underwood wrestles at 145 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Stevie Barnes of Underwood wrestles at 138 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Molly Allen of Underwood wrestles at 106 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Molly Allen of Underwood wrestles at 106 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Taven Moore of Riverside wrestles at 132 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Nolan Moore of Riverside wrestles at 152 in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 
Henry Lund, AHSTW, 1A, 220, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
David Helton, CB St. Albert, 1A, 152, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Garrison Gettler, AHSTW, 1A, 160, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Hayden Fischer, AHSTW, 1A, 138, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Hayden Fischer, AHSTW, 1A, 138, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Hayden Fischer, AHSTW, 1A, 138, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Denver Pauley, AHSTW, 1A, 170, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Molly Allen, Underwood, 1A, 106, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
AHSTW Cheer Squad. State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Blake Allen, Underwood, 1A, 120, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Breken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 1A, 182, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Daniel Gregory, left,Treynor, 1A, 285, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Caleb Ilif, Treynor, 1A, 160, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Molly Allen, Underwood, 1A, 106, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Gable Porter, Underwood, 1A, 132, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Hagan Heistand, Underwood, 1A, 145, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central wrestles at 170 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Easton Eledge, right, Underwood, 1A, 285, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Carter Davis, Underwood, 1A, 195, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17
Matt Beem of Glenwood wrestles at 126 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central wrestles at 170 in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood wrestles at 113 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood wrestles at 113 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Matt Beem of Glenwood wrestles at 126 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Carter Davis, Underwood, 1A, 195, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Matt Beem of Glenwood wrestles at 126 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CJ Carter of Glenwood wrestles at 195 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CJ Carter of Glenwood wrestles at 195 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 1A, 138, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Hagan Heistand, Underwood, 1A, 145, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Daniel Gregory, Treynor, 1A, 285, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Carter Davis, Underwood, 1A, 195, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Blake Allen, Underwood, 1A, 120, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Blake Allen, Underwood, 1A, 120, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Breken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 1A, 182, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Jace Rose, RiversideOakland, 1A, 120, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Matthew Beem, Glenwood, 1A, 126, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Matthew Beem, Glenwood, 1A, 126, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Matthew Beem, Glenwood, 1A, 126, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Matthew Beem, Glenwood, 1A, 126, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Jace Rose of Riverside wrestles at 120 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CJ Carter, Glenwood, 1A, 195, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Glenwood Cheer Squad, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
David Helton, CB St. Albert, 1A, 152, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
David Helton, CB St. Albert, 1A, 152, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Cheer squad CBStAlbert, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Hayden Fischer, AHSTW, 1A, 138, State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-18
Stevie Barnes of Underwood competes a 138 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Hagan Heistand of Underwood competes at 145 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Carter Davis of Underwood competes at 195 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Carter Davis of Underwood competes at 195 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Glenwood’s Matthew Beem celebrates after beating Osage sophomore No. 2 Tucker Stangel 7-5 in the 126 pound semifinals in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Glenwood's Matthew Beem celebrates after beating Osage sophomore No. 2 Tucker Stangel 7-5 in the 126 pound semifinals in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Blake Allen of Underwood competes at 120 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Allen beat Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit 12-7.
Glenwood's Matthew Beem wrestles Osage's Tucker Stangel 7-5 in the 126 pound semifinals in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Glenwood's Matthew Beem wrestles Osage's Tucker Stangel 7-5 in the 126 pound semifinals in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Blake Allen of Underwood competes at 120 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CJ Carter of Glenwood, top, wrestles in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament 195 pound semifinals on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carter defeated Winterset junior No. 10 Carter Smuck 5-2 to advance to Saturday's final.
Breken Freeberg of Tri-Center wrestles at 182 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Glenwood cheerleaders show their support for Ram wrestlers.
Daniel Gregory of Treynor wrestles at 285 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Hagan Heistand of Underwood wrestles at 145.
David Helton of St. Albert wrestles at 152 at the state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton went 1-1 on the day and will wrestle for a medal on Saturday.
David Helton of St. Albert wrestles at 152 at the state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton went 1-1 on the day and will wrestle for a medal on Saturday.
St. Albert cheerleaders on David Helton at the state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Hayden Fischer of AHSTW wrestles at 138 at the state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Jace Rose of Riverside beat West Sioux senior No. 2 Cameron Clark at 126 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match.
Jace Rose, RiversideOakland, 1A, 120, Championship match, State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-19
No. 1 Gable Porter of Underwood beat Alburnett junior No. 12 Brody Neighbor 9-2 at 132 in the Class 1A semifinals at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match on Saturday.
Blake Allen of Underwood competes at 120 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match.
Jace Rose of Riverside beat West Sioux senior No. 2 Cameron Clark at 126 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match.
Stevie Barnes of Underwood competes at 138 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match.
Stevie Barnes of Underwood competes at 138 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match.
Gable Porter, Underwood, 1A, 132, Championship match, State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-19
Hagan Heistand of Underwood won the Class 1A 145-pound state title by beating Hudson senior No. 3 Karter Krapfl 3-1 Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Matthew Beem, Glenwood, 1A, 126, Championship Match, State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-19
CJ Carter of Glenwood wrestles in the Class 1A 195-pound title match Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carter lost, earning second place.
Gable Porter won the Class 1A 132-pound state title by defeating Don Bosco senior No. 2 Garrett Funk 9-0 Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. For more coverage and photos, go to NonpareilOnline.com.
Jace Rose of Riverside wrestles in the Class A1 120-pound title match at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Rose lost, earning second place.
Matthew Beem of Glenwood wrestles in the Class 2A 126-pound title match Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beem lost, earning second place.
Hagan Heistand, Underwood, 1A, 145, Championship Match, State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-19
