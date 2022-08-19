PHOTOS: Thomas Jefferson kicks off season against Sioux City West

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lewis Central football, the defending Class 4A state champs, is almost ready to take the field and begin the quest to defend their title.
In the only state-wide game of the night, Class 4A Lewis Central football got a challenge from an upset-minded Class 2A Underwood team, but th…
St. Albert football struggled last year to find wins last year going 1-7. That fact isn’t curbing any of the goals for the Falcons headed into…
Thomas Jefferson football ended last year on a high note, defeating Des Moines Hoover, but struggled in the rest of the season and ended the y…
Abraham Lincoln volleyball took its lumps to start the 2021 season but found its groove at the end of the year and was one match away from mak…
Fans of Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, and other Hawkeye 10 conference teams will see a slight shift in the ticketing at sporting events…
Attitude and effort.
Abraham Lincoln head football coach John Wolfe said he believes the team has a lot of potential this year. But, in order to reach its peak, he…
Underwood at Lewis Central
Lewis Central senior pitcher JC Demody was named to the Class 3A Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2022 First Team All-State Baseb…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.