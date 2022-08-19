 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
Presented By MD West One

PHOTOS: Thomas Jefferson kicks off season against Sioux City West

  • Updated
  • 0
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p4

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Victor Atupra (2) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p11

Thomas Jefferson's new head coach Kevin Culjat watches his team from the sideline during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p10

Sioux City West's Sincere Douglas (7) rushes in as Thomas Jefferson quarterback Victor Atupra (2) passes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p9

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Victor Atupra (2) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p8

Thomas Jefferson fans sitting in the top row of the bleachers are silhouetted as the sun sets behind Wickersham Stadium during the Yellowjackets' varsity football game against Sioux City West on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p7

Thomas Jefferson's Deven Bovee (3) runs the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p6

Thomas Jefferson's Max Avalos (75) hoists up quarterback Victor Atupra (2) after his rushing touchdown in the second quarter as the Yellowjackets host Sioux City West at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p5

Thomas Jefferson's Andre Chioco (24) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p3

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Victor Atupra (2) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p2

Thomas Jefferson's Hayden Kramer (9) blocks Sioux City West's Duke Mothershead (13) as Deven Bovee (3) runs the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p1

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Victor Atupra (2) rushes the ball during the second quarter as the Yellowjackets host Sioux City West at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p12

Sioux City West quarterback Keavian Hayes (2) is tackled while rushing the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
082122-cbn-spo-tjfootball-p13

Thomas Jefferson's Andre Chioco (24) is brought down by Sioux City West's Jacob Uhl (55) and Travis Davis (32) during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeye 10 moves to online tickets

Fans of Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, and other Hawkeye 10 conference teams will see a slight shift in the ticketing at sporting events…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert