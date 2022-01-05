 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Thunderbirds, Lynx battle to start 2022

Bellevue West's Evan Inselman (5) and Josiah Dotzler (22) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p14

Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) shoots during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p6

Abraham Lincoln's Molly Romano (10) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p21

Bellevue West's Evan Inselman (5) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jamison (3) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p7

Abraham Lincoln's Emily Pomernackas (14) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p8

Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton, left, defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jacee Tindall brings the ball upcourt during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p9

Bellevue West's Alyssa Fjelstad (1) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jazzy Villalobos (5) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p10

Bellevue West's Alyssa Fjelstad (1) and Danielle Coyer (55) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Jazzy Villalobos (5) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p11

Bellevue West's Alyssa Fjelstad (1) and Taryn Wharton (21) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Emily Pomernackas (14) looks to pass during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p19

Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p11

Bellevue West's Evan Inselman (5) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) shoots during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p18

Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p12

Bellevue West's Evan Inselman (5) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) shoots during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p1

Abraham Lincoln's Baylie Girres, right, and Bellevue West's Faith Elmore, left, fight for a loose ball during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p5

Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve (14) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) drives the ball inside during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p4

Bellevue West's William Kyle (44) dunks the ball during the second quarter against AL on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p3

Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) lays a shot up during the third quarter against Bellevue West on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p2

Bellevue West's William Kyle (44) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p1

Bellevue West's Evan Inselman (5) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix, at right, shoots during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p5

010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p4

010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p3

010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p2

010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p1

010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p10

Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard communicates with his team from the sideline during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p9

Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Isaacson communicates with his team from the sideline during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p8

Abraham Lincoln's Jake Duffey (50) defends as Bellevue West's William Kyle (44) shoots during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p7

Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) and Abraham Lincoln's JR Knauss (2) fight for a rebound during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p6

Bellevue West's William Kyle (44) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jaxson Jones (21) shoots during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p5

Abraham Lincoln's Kelsi Nelson, center, defends as Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (0) drives the ball inside during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p4

Bellevue West's Alyssa Fjelstad (1) shoots during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p3

Bellevue West's Mia McVay (5) puts a shot up during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-algirls-p2

Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) and Abraham Lincoln's Molly Romano (10) fight for a rebound during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p17

Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) and Evan Inselman (5) defend as Abraham Lincoln's JR Knauss (2) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p16

Abraham Lincoln's JR Knauss (2) defends as Bellevue West's Jadyn Cascio Jenson (20) shoots during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p13

Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve (14) shoots during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
010622-cbn-spo-alboys-p15

Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
