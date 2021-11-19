 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Titans win first state title
PHOTOS: Titans win first state title

  Updated
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p24

Lewis Central’s Brayden Loftin (23) jumps up for a touchdown grab during the second overtime in the Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p26

Lewis Central’s Boston Hensley (6) kicks an extra point attempt during overtime in the Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p27

Lewis Central’s Luciano Fidone (11) manages to get his feet down in the end zone for an overtime touchdown catch in the Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p12

Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal (1) rushes the ball during the first quarter of the Titans’ Class 4A championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p13

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad, second from right, lets a pass fly during the first quarter of the Titans’ Class 4A championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p14

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) is pressured by Xavier’s Andrew Kram (45) while passing during the first quarter of their Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p15

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad signals that the Titans are No. 1 after beating Xavier 32-24 in the Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p16

Lewis Central fans react to a Luciano Fidone two-point conversion in triple overtime during the Titans’ Class 4A state championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p17

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) looks for an open man during an overtime drive in the Titans’ Class 4A state championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p18

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) is pressured by Xavier’s Martin Bioche (15) as he throws during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p20

Lewis Central defenders Parker Matiyow (60), Chase Wallace (21) and Payton Ludington (38) celebrate a Titan fumble recovery during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p22

Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad walks the sideline during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p23

Lewis Central’s Nick Miller, second from right, forces a fumble from Xavier quarterback Alex Neal (11) during the fourth quarter of the Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p11

Xavier’s Spencer Mesch (10) can’t make the stop as Lewis Central’s Luciano Fidone scores on a two-point conversion in triple overtime during the Titans’ Class 4A state championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p9

Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo (72) and his teammates celebrate following a 32-24 win over Xavier in the Class 4A championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p10

Lewis Central’s Bryce Walker (12) hoists teammate Luciano Fidone (11) into the air after Fidone scored a two-point conversion in triple overtime during the Titans’ Class 4A state championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p1

Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal (1) barrels into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Titans’ Class 4A championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p2

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) rushes the ball during the second quarter of the Titans’ Class 4A championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p3

Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal (1) is hoisted into the air by teammate Hunter Deyo (72) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of their Class 4A championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p4

Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo (72) pursues Xavier quarterback Alex Neal (11) during the first quarter of their Class 4A championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p5

Members of the Lewis Central react following a Jonathan Humpal touchdown at the Titans take on Xavier during the second quarter of the their Class 4A championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p6

Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad (10) hands the ball off to Jonathan Humpal (1) during the second quarter of the Titans’ Class 4A championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p7

Lewis Central’s Luciano Fidone, right, makes an improbable catch against Xavier defender Jevin Rexroth (22) during the second quarter of the Titans’ Class 4A championship game against Xavier in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
111921-cbn-spo-lewiscentral-p8

Lewis Central’s Wyatt Hatcher (7) slips a tackle from Xavier’s Nate Westhoff (52) after grabbing an interception during the first quarter of their Class 4A championship game in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 7

Lewis Central senior Nick Miller gets high fives from the student section as the clock runs out on the Titans’ victory against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 8

Lewis Central seniors Lane Feierfeil, left, and Marcus Duncan pump up the crowd as the clock runs out on the Titans' victory against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 9

Lewis Central celebrates on the field after its victory against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 10

Lewis Central players sing with the student section after the Titans’ victory against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 11

Lewis Central junior Luciano Fidone avoids the Waverly-Shell Rock defense on his way to a touchdown on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 12

Lewis Central junior Luciano Fidone looks back as he runs to the end zone against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 13

Lewis Central players celebrate as the minutes wind down on the Titans' victory against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 14

Lewis Central junior Jonathan Humpal gets the touchdown against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 1

Lewis Central junior Jonathan Humpal carries the ball against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 2

Lewis Central junior Braylon Kammrad looks to make a throw against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 3

Lewis Central junior Payton Ludington gets a hold of Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty as he runs the ball on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 4

Lewis Central quarterback slides to avoid the tackle against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 5

Lewis Central junior Jonathan Humpal runs the ball against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
State FBall WSR vs. Lewis Central 6

Lewis Central junior Jonathan Humpal gets tripped as he runs the ball against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
