Underwood's Luke Seidler (34) defends as Treynor's Jace Tams (1) drives to the basket during the fourth quarter of the teams' Class 2A District 8 semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. With the Cardinals' 63-53 win over Underwood, Treynor advanced to Saturday’s Class 2A District 8 substate final at Central Lyon at 7 p.m.