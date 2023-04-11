Be the first to know
The Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team earned their first win of the season after defeating Lewis Central for the first time since April 2019 at…
Class 1A No. 14 Treynor hosted their first Western Iowa Conference game of the season as they had Tri-Center in town at the Treynor Athletic Complex.
TREYNOR – Lewis Central ran away from the hosts in the Cardinal Relays, led by strong performances in the throws and on the track Monday evening.
Glenwood continued their winning ways with a first place finish at the Big Red Relays at Missouri Valley on Thursday, followed by Treynor and …
Treynor boys soccer put five goals in the back of the net in a 5-2 win at Underwood on Monday night.
