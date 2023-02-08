Class 2A No. 10 Treynor got off to a quick start with a 7-0 run to separate themselves from Class 2A No. 9 Underwood and avenge a loss earlier in the season.

The Cardinals cruised by the Eagles 59-25 on Tuesday night in Treynor.

“We started off fast just like last time,” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “We started fast in Underwood as well, and they clawed their way back. Needless to say, our girls didn’t forget about that and stayed on the throttle throughout the whole game.”

The Cardinals scored nine of the game’s first 11 points to gain the advantage early and never trailed in this game. The Eagles did climb back with three points midway through the second quarter though, but the Cardinal’s defense woke up in the final minutes of the second quarter, and a couple of steals and scores from senior Clara Teigland helped spark a 7-2 run to close the first half.

The Cardinals weren’t done yet as they began to heat up from behind the arc and scored the first six points of the half. Nora Konz later hit a pair of treys in the third quarter to help the Cardinals pull away even further with an 11-0 run to close the third quarter and take a commanding 25-point lead into the fourth quarter.

“We started moving the ball around more on offense and created more open shots,” Konz said. “Defensively, we locked down on them. But offensively, we just had to settle in, and once we did that the shots started to fall, and everyone was hitting their shots. ”

The Cardinals hit seven threes in the second half, 12 in the game, and never allowed the Eagles more than seven points in a quarter as they rolled out to the impressive senior night win.

“This is our court, and we certainly wanted to put our best foot forward, especially on senior night,” Chapman said. “Both of these teams are very competitive. The score tonight definitely doesn’t reflect how good of a team Underwood is. We just started to hit some shots in the second half and forced some turnover with our zone which played right into our hands.”

“We had a slow start in those first couple of minutes, but we know how good this Underwood team is,” Teigland added. “We knew we had to keep pushing, and that’s what we did. We didn’t shoot the best at first, but usually, that stuff evens out. We knew we had to keep shooting the open shots, and at some point, it was going to cancel out the slow start, and the shots would fall.”

Teigland and Konz co-led the Cardinals with 17 points each. Alexa Schwartz added another seven points for the Cards. Alizabeth Jacobson led Underwood with six points.

The Cardinals are thrilled to get such a win as they now prepare for regional play. As exciting as this is, the Cardinals are not going to let this game make them overconfident.

“We’re just doing this game by game,” Teigland said. “Underwood may have had a bit of an off game, so we can’t look back on this too much, look forward and just keep playing our best as we go into the postseason. This is a really good team, and I wouldn’t want to make this run with anyone else.”

“A win like this definitely gives us a lot of confidence and really shows off our team chemistry,” Konz said. “We know we still have to work harder from now on. It’s win or go home now, and we want to keep playing for a long time yet.”

Underwood (17-4) 7 7 7 4 – 25

Treynor (19-2 ) 11 14 21 13 – 59

Boys

For the 13th consecutive game, Treynor defeated Underwood, this time on senior night 63-56 in Treynor.

Playing in front of the home crowd one more time in the regular season always adds something to these games for Treynor coach Scott Rucker, but with a win like this, it felt like there was more to the atmosphere than just senior night here.

“Anytime you can beat a team like this, you got to be happy with it,” Cardinals coach Scott Rucker said. “Beating a team that’s now only lost three games all year, and at this point of the year, it was fun. It was a great atmosphere, a very physical playoff-like game, and we’re thrilled to come out on top.”

The Eagles and Cardinals lit up the scoreboard early on, but Underwood lept out to as big as a seven-point lead early in the second quarter. Treynor answered with a 14-0 run to get the lead late in the second quarter. The Eagles would keep pace with the Cardinals through the rest of the first half despite scoring just five points in the second quarter.

After a frustrating first 10-12 minutes of the game, the Cardinals found their footing and flipped the script with the momentum.

“Underwood came out really strong, and we weren’t fully ready for it to be honest,” Cardinal senior Ethan Dickerson said. “We made some adjustment that helped us pick up the defense, and once we stopped dribbling so much on offense the game slowed down a bit, and we got our offense going.”

“The biggest thing was coming together on defense,” Cardinal senior Alan Young added. “We had a rough patch earlier in the season where we didn’t feel we didn’t play our best, but we feel good with how it’s been over the past few weeks, and we feel like we’re really getting things together.”

The Eagles would pull back within two points with about two minutes to play in the third quarter, but an 8-1 run got the Cardinals ahead by nine again until the Eagles hit a late basket to trail by seven heading into the fourth.

Slowly the Cardinals pulled further ahead and led by as much as 11 midway through the fourth. The Eagles cut the lead down to single digits again late in an attempt to push for one more run, but the Cardinal held them off for the senior night win.

After the win, Rucker spoke on what it meant to get a win for the seniors.

“Alan and Ethan have shown a lot of maturity,” Rucker said. “When you play for a winning and high-level program you’re not going to come in as a freshman very often and play, and maybe not as a sophomore sometimes. Both of them though, when their times came they have been ready, and most importantly, they have matured further and kept getting better, and they quickly turned it two players that we knew we could count on each game.”

Cards junior Jace Tams led the night with 25 points, Dickerson had 17 points, and Karson Elwood had 10. Josh Ravlin led Underwood with 15 points and Jack Vanfossan added 10.

The Cardinals now prepare for their final regular season game of the year where they travel to Greene County on Thursday. The Cardinals look to finish the regular season strong before making what they hope will be a big postseason run.

“It feels good to get this one,” Dickerson said. “Now we have one more to play before the postseason, and we’re going to focus on this last game.”

“It feels really good to win on senior night,” Young said. “I’m not sure if I fully realize what it means yet, because it’s not our last home game ever yet, but that much I do know, and it feels good.”

Underwood will play their final regular season game on Thursday at ACGC in Guthrie Center at 7:30 p.m.

Underwood (17-3) 18 5 16 17 – 56

Treynor (14-6) 13 14 18 18 – 63