PHOTOS: Treynor, Underwood golf battle at sectional meet

051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p1

Treynor's Ethan Konz tees off on the ninth hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p2

Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis chips out of the sand on the ninth hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p3

Treynor's Ethan Konz chips onto the ninth green during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p4

Clarinda's Cooper Neal chips out of the sand on the ninth hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p5

Underwood's Wyatt Buckholdt tees off on the first hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p6

Shenandoah's Jade Spangler tees off on the first hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p7

Clarinda's Cooper Neal tees off on the ninth hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p8

West Monona's Owen Collison tees off on the ninth hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p9

Red Oak's Sam Fields tees off on the first hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p10

Nodaway Valley's Kaden Herr tees off on the first hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
051222-cbn-spo-treynorgolf-p11

Underwood's Wyatt Buckholdt hits a wedge on the ninth hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
