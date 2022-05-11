PHOTOS: Treynor, Underwood golf battle at sectional meet

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
St. Albert senior Carter White qualified for the boys’ tennis individual state tournament after finishing in second place at the Class 1A Deni…
Girls soccer teams now know their path to state after the IGHSAU announced the girls soccer regional pairings on Friday.
St. Albert senior Allison Narmi swept her way through the No. 2 singles bracket at the Hawkeye-10 girls’ tennis tournament in Atlantic on Wedn…
GLENWOOD -- Haylee Erickson kicked in a crucial penalty kick with just under 10 minutes left to play to clinch the Hawkeye 10 title for Class …
BOYS Thomas Jefferson 2, Carroll 1
St. Albert 9, Atlantic 0St. Albert girls tennis swept Atlantic in a road meet on Friday and won three matches 8-0.
Glenwood boys soccer earned their 10th win of the season on Thursday, defeating Carroll Kuemper 11-1 on the road.
Treynor sophomore Ethan Konz dominated the field at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic on Wednesday.…
Boys LC takes fifth at Atlantic Tournament
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.