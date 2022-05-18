 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Tri-Center advances to quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p1

Tri-Center’s Holden Skow (7) kicks his leg out to control the ball during the second half against Atlantic on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Tri-Center defeated Atlantic 1-0 to advance to the Class 1A Substate 8 quarterfinals.
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p2

Tri-Center’s Ethan Flaharty (4) takes a corner kick during the second half against Atlantic on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p3

Tri-Center’s Jaxyn Valdez (21) and Atlantic’s Nathan Pobanz chase the ball down during the first half on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p4

Tri-Center's Peyton Miles (2) takes a header shot during the first half against Atlantic on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p5

Tri-Center's Ethan Schneckloth (11) and Atlantic's Nathan Pobanz (14) compete for possession during the first half on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p6

Tri-Center's Holden Skow (7) winds back to shoot during the first half against Atlantic on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p7

Tri-Center's Jaxyn Valdez (21) brings the ball in during the first half against Atlantic on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
051922-cbn-spo-tcsoccer-p8

Atlantic's Nathan Pobanz (14) runs up as Tri-Center's Holden Skow (7) tries to reign in a deflected shot in the goa lox during the first half on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert