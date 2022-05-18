PHOTOS: Tri-Center advances to quarterfinals

Be the first to know
Lewis Central senior Jonah Churchill scored three goals and dished out an assist in the first half of Monday’s 5-0 road victory against St. Al…
The girls’ state tennis tournaments will have a local feel this year after multiple city and area athletes punched their tickets at regional t…
St. Albert girls golf dominated the field at the Class 1A Region 2A meet on Friday at Quail Run Golf Course in Neola to advance to the Region …
Lewis Central baseball loaded the bases in the top of the seventh of Monday’s road game at Class 4A No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic dow…
Abraham Lincoln senior Lauren Hansen finished as the medalist in Monday's golf dual against Thomas Jefferson at Dodge Riverside golf course af…
Lewis Central boys golf is headed to the district meet after taking first place at the Class 3A sectional meet hosted by Denison-Schleswig on …
St. Albert boys golf is headed to the district golf meet after placing third in sectionals on Wednesday at Boyer Valley. The Falcons shot a 35…
Lewis Central senior Jordan Greenwood accomplished his season-long goal on Monday at the Class 3A District Meet at Spencer Golf and Country Cl…
Treynor boys golf saw its season come to an end on Monday after placing third at the Class 2A district meet at Shenandoah American Legion.
