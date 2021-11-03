 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Tri-Center volleyball state tournament
0 comments

PHOTOS: Tri-Center volleyball state tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center volleyball listens to head coach Amy Wingert inbetween sets in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center junior Emile Sorenson slams the ball past the Notre Dame block for a kill during a loss in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids at Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center sophomore Mikenzie Brewer goes up high for a kill against Notre Dame during a loss in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids at Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center volleyball poses for a photo after a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center's Mikenzie Brewer, center, slams down a kill as Tatum Carlson, left, and Marissa Ring, right look on in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center's Emile Sorenson goes up for a spike in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center's Preslie Arbaugh and Emile Sorenson react after scoring a point in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center's Preslie Arbaugh, left, and Emile Sorenson, right, defend a shot in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center's Mikenzie Brewer tips the ball over the net in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center's Marissa Ring goes for a dig in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
State Volleyball, Tri-Center-Neola vs Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-Center's Emile Sorenson goes for the kill in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Titans start postseason journey
Amateur

Titans start postseason journey

  • Updated

Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Central football starts its playoff journey on Friday with a game against Spencer at home. Both teams enter the game with…

+2
Wolf Pack tops Treynor
Amateur

Wolf Pack tops Treynor

  • Updated

SIOUX CITY — Class 2A No. 3 Western Christian dominated at the net to beat Class 2A No. 12 Treynor 3-1 in a regional final at Heelan High Scho…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert