PHOTOS: Tri-Center volleyball state tournament

The Spencer Tigers entered Friday night’s Class 4A first round playoff matchup with Lewis Central averaging 270 rushing yards per game running…
Surreal.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Tri-Center volleyball didn’t look like the No. 8 seed in the first set of Tuesday’s Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal in C…
Council Bluffs swimming Aurora Miller came into Thursday’s Missouri River Athletic Conference championship seeded second in the 100-yard breas…
Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Central football starts its playoff journey on Friday with a game against Spencer at home. Both teams enter the game with…
Athletes from Lewis Central, St. Albert and Glenwood found their way onto the Hawkeye 10 All-Conference volleyball teams.
NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men’s soccer needed overtime to top Indian Hills in Wednesday’s regional semifinal.
SIOUX CITY — Class 2A No. 3 Western Christian dominated at the net to beat Class 2A No. 12 Treynor 3-1 in a regional final at Heelan High Scho…
Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball will be the underdog going into the first round of the high school state volleyball tournament tonight i…
Lewis Central swimming won nine of 11 events in the City Championship on Tuesday at home to take the city title 243-173.
