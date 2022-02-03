 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Two Titans sign to play football

  • Updated
  • 0

Lewis Central seniors Nick Miller and Wyatt Hatcher signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their football careers. 

Nick Miller is headed to Northwest Missouri State and Wyatt Hatcher will be continuing his career at South Dakota. 

LC 1.jpg

Lewis Central senior Wyatt Hatcher signs his letter of intent to play football at South Dakota University on Wednesday. 
LC 2.jpg

Lewis Central senior Nick Miller signs his letter of intent to play football at Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert