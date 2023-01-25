 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Jackets host hoops doubleheader with Lynx

The Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets hosted Abraham Lincoln for a varsity basketball doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here are some highlights from both games.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jaden Dewaele (22) and Jordan Dewaele (12) defend as Abraham Lincoln’s Mathok Mathok (25) eyes the basket during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson’s Camryn Hosick (24) gets a hand up as Abraham Lincoln’s Jeena Carle (42) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Megan Elam (3) drives the ball inside during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Mathok Mathok (25) lays a shot up during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Addie Naughton (22) defends as Thomas Jefferson's Samara Alcaraz (42) grabs an offensive rebound during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Victor Atupra, left, and Jordan Dewaele (12) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Jayden Calabro (11) puts a shot up during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Hutson Rau (12) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Jayden Kapels (24) drives past Abraham Lincoln's Creighton Bracker, right, during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Emily Pomernackas (14) takes a three point shot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Etienne Higgins, right, defends as Thomas Jefferson's Jordan Dewaele (12) drives the ball inside during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) defends as Thomas Jefferson's Brandi Jarmon (50) drives to the basket during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Etienne Higgins (10) passes the ball during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Etienne Higgins (10) and Creighton Bracker (12) defend as Thomas Jefferson's Devin Davis-Conti (4) drives to the basket during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Rylee Perrine, right, defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) puts a shot up during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Victor Atupra (2) lays a shot up during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson cheerleaders perform during a basketball doubleheader between the TJ and Abraham Lincoln boys and girls varsity teams on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Steven Weinfurtner (50) and Abraham Lincoln's Cole Arnold (2) compete for a rebound during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Emily Pomernackas (14) looks to move the ball during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Jayden Calabro (11) shoots a free throw during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln's Hutson Rau (12) brings the ball upcourt during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Jaden Dewaele (22) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Creighton Bracker (12) drives to the basket during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Taryn Gant (4) puts a shot up during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Isaacson communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
The Thomas Jefferson student section reacts following a three point shot made by Kyle Paulsen during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Thomas Jefferson's Rylee Wurtz (20) drives the ball inside during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
