PHOTOS & VIDEO: Lewis Central hosts Denison-Schleswig boys, girls basketball

St. Albert surged ahead 14-0 in Friday night’s 59-23 win over Red Oak, their 12th victory this season after totaling 14 last year.
Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.
The 2023 Titan Starcade lived up to the name as Lewis Central shone in the 25-team girls wrestling showcase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Treynor’s Dan Gregory won at the Creston Invitational, while St. Albert’s Helton brothers, John and David, placed first at the Griswold Tourna…
Riverside boys senior Aiden Bell knocked down eight three pointers in the first half as the Bulldogs waltzed past Heartland Christian on Thursday.
Lewis Central boys swimming competed in a dual meet at Atlantic on Monday Evening, winning 110-48.
Riverside won all five duals between the boys and girls teams on Thursday night, as Lewis Central and Tri-Center were defeated in their matches.
