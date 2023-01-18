 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
top story

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Lewis Central hosts Denison-Schleswig boys, girls basketball

  • 0

Lewis Central hosted Denison-Schleswig for a varsity basketball doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The Titan girls won 52-24 and the boys lost 58-70. Here are some clips from both games.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p4

Lewis Central's Anna Strohmeier, center, beats out Denison-Schleswig's Mayah Slater, left, for a rebound during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p1

Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres, center, communicates with his team from the sideline during the first quarter as the Titans host Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Torres was an assistant coach for the Monarchs before being hired to coach at Lewis Central this season.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p3

Lewis Central's Brooke Larsen (21) drives the ball to the basket during the fourth quarter as the Titans host Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p5

Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres communicates with his team from the sideline during the first quarter as the Titans host Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Torres was an assistant coach for the Monarchs before being hired to coach at Lewis Central this season.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p6

Lewis Central's Colby Souther (35) shoots over Denison-Schleswig's Gavin Hipnar (13) during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p7

Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan, left, communicates with his team from the sideline as Addison Holt (15) looks to move the ball during the third quarter as the Titans host Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p8

Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan communicates with his team from the sideline during the fourth quarter as the Titans host Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p9

Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres speaks with his players ahead of tipoff as the Titans host Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Torres was an assistant coach for the Monarchs before being hired to coach at Lewis Central this season.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p10

Denison-Schleswig's Claire Leinen (14) gets a hand up as Lewis Central's Brooke Larsen (21) rises up to shoot during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p11

Denison-Schleswig's Kaitlyn Bruhn (2) and Lewis Central's Brooke Larsen, at left, fall to the hardwood while competing for possession during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p12

Lewis Central's Nash Paulson (30) drives the ball inside during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p13

Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens (12) defends as Lewis Central's Curtis Witte (13) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p14

Denison-Schleswig's Kiana Schulz (22) tries to rip the ball away from Lewis Central's Avery Hanafan (20) during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p15

Lewis Central's Gracie Hays (10) brings the ball upcourt during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p16

Denison-Schleswig's Claire Leinen (14) defends as Lewis Central's Brooke Larsen (21) breaks to the basket during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p17

Lewis Central's Luke Woltmann (12) makes a move on offense during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p18

Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens (12) defends as Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal, right, looks to move the ball during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
011823-cbn-spo-bb-lc-p19

Denison-Schleswig's Gavin Hipnar (13) defends as Lewis Central's Colby Souther (35) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert