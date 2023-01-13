 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
top story

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Riverside basketball vs. Essex girls, Heartland Christian boys

  • Updated
  • 0

Riverside hosted the Essex girls and Heartland Christian boys on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Here are a few plays from the boys game.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p13

Heartland Christian's Brady Dingus (10) and Riverside's Garrett Hough (3) fight for a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p1

Riverside's Sophia Taylor brings the ball upcourt during the third quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p2

Riverside's Becca Cody (10) gets a hug from teammate Madison Kelley (20) after drawing a charge during the third quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p3

Riverside's Elyssa Amdor (21) is swarmed by Essex defenders Addy Resh (1) and Cindy Swain (2) while driving to the basket during the third quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p12

Heartland Christian's Luke Anderson (23) beats out Riverside's Ayden Salais (2) for a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p4

Essex's Brianne Johnson (11) defends as Riverside's Madison Kelley (20) shoots during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p11

Heartland Christian's Gavin Andersen, center, defends as Riverside's Aiden Bell, right, takes a three point shot during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p5

Riverside's Sophia Taylor takes a shot during the third quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p6

Riverside's Becca Cody (10) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p7

Riverside head coach Mitch Rice, center, high fives Ayla Richardson (22) as she heads to the sideline during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p8

Riverside's Madison Kelley, center, is fouled while shooting during the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p9

Riverside's Adaline Martens (23) shoots during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p10

Riverside's Ayla Richardson (22) pushes the ball upcourt during the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p14

Heartland Christian's Brady Dingus (10) and Riverside's Wyatt Bell (44) fight for a loose ball during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p15

Riverside head coach Nicholas Kroon, center, speaks with his players during a timeout in the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Heartland Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p16

Heartland Christian's Josiah Gray (11) looks to pass during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p17

Riverside's Ayden Salais (2) defends as Heartland Christian's Josiah Gray (11) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p18

Heartland Christian head coach Chad Beck speaks with his players during a timeout in the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p19

Heartland Christian's Luke Anderson (23) and Ra J Fetter (21) defend as Riverside's Kyler Rieken (24) shoots during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p20

Riverside's Adaline Martens (23) and Essex's Brianne Johnson, at right, take a spill during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p21

Essex's Brianne Johnson (11) defends as Riverside's Madison Kelley (20) passes the ball during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p22

Riverside's Aiden Bell (1) reacts after draining one of several three point shots during the first half against Heartland Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p23

Heartland Christian's Matt Stile (30) passes the ball during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert