PHOTOS & VIDEO: Riverside basketball vs. Essex girls, Heartland Christian boys

Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.
Glenwood wrestlers were commanding on Thursday night, cruising past Hawkeye Ten conference foes Red Oak, Shenandoah and hosts Lewis Central, w…
COUNCIL BLUFFS – Coming off Iowa’s Christmas break, not playing since Dec. 20 in Kansas City, Thursday night’s assignment was hardly ideal for…
AHSTW won two of their three duals at a Western Iowa Conference quad at Underwood on Tuesday night.
Lewis Central boys swimming competed in a dual meet at Atlantic on Monday Evening, winning 110-48.
15 runners braved the cold during Saturday’s third installment of the Bluffs Track Club’s Winter Road Run Series at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs.
Thomas Jefferson rang in the new year with a pair of wins from their girls and boys basketball teams Monday night against Omaha Buena Vista.
