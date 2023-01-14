 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Saintes tame Tigers

St. Albert hosted a doubleheader with Red Oak on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Here are a few plays from the girls game, which saw the Saintes improve to 12-1 after winning 59-23.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p1

Red Oak's Ellison Johnson, center, defends as St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) puts a shot up during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The Class 1A No. 5 Saintes are now 12-1 on the season with a 59-23 win Friday night.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p2

St. Albert's Missy Evezic, center, gets a high five from teammate Lena Rosloniec, at left, after drawing a foul during the second quarter as the Saintes host Red Oak on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p3

Red Oak's Olivia Bozwell, right, and St. Albert's Landry Miller, at left, fight for a loose ball during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p4

Red Oak's Emily Sebeniecher (30) gets a hand up as St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p5

St. Albert's Missy Evezic, center, chases a loose ball out of bounds during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p6

St. Albert's Lilly Krohn (10) lays a shot up off of a fast break during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p7

St. Albert's Landry Miller, left, and Red Oak's Lainey DeVries, right, fight for possession during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p8

St. Albert's Ella Klusman (14) takes a shot during the first quarter as the Saintes host Red Oak on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p9

St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) is swarmed by Red Oak players as she rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p10

Red Oak's Jaydin Lindsay (42) puts a hand up as St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec (4) shoots during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p11

St. Albert's Avah Underwood (40) lays a shot up during the second quarter as the Saintes host Red Oak on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p12

St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) shoots a free throw during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
011423-cbn-spo-saintes-p13

St. Albert's Ella Klusman (14) and Landry Miller (2) put defensive pressure on Red Oak's Emily Sebeniecher (30) during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
