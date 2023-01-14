PHOTOS & VIDEO: Saintes tame Tigers

Be the first to know
Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.
St. Albert surged ahead 14-0 in Friday night’s 59-23 win over Red Oak, their 12th victory this season after totaling 14 last year.
Riverside boys senior Aiden Bell knocked down eight three pointers in the first half as the Bulldogs waltzed past Heartland Christian on Thursday.
Lewis Central boys swimming competed in a dual meet at Atlantic on Monday Evening, winning 110-48.
AHSTW won two of their three duals at a Western Iowa Conference quad at Underwood on Tuesday night.
Glenwood wrestlers were commanding on Thursday night, cruising past Hawkeye Ten conference foes Red Oak, Shenandoah and hosts Lewis Central, w…
15 runners braved the cold during Saturday’s third installment of the Bluffs Track Club’s Winter Road Run Series at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.