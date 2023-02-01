PHOTOS & VIDEO: Underwood basketball hosts Tri-Center girls, boys

Be the first to know
An FCS national champion with South Dakota State on Jan. 8, former Glenwood Ram Caleb Sanders is the epitome of a quiet, reserved leader who p…
Abraham Lincoln named Peter Kilburg their new head football coach in a press release on Sunday.
Lewis Central earned eight state qualifiers as they won the IGHSAU Regional Qualifier 1 in Sioux City on Friday.
Down four starters by the time double overtime rolled around, Abraham Lincoln rallied to win 59-56 over 1A No. 7 St. Albert on a three by Pres…
St. Albert’s boys and girls bowling teams claimed the city tournament team titles and on Friday afternoon at Council Bluffs’ Thunderbowl.
The gap in classes was apparent, but 4A No. 14 Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp scored 23 points in a 62-53 win at 2A No. 7 Underwood Thursday night.
AHSTW 64, Logan-Magnolia 41: Brayden Lund led the Vikings with 21 points, and both Cole Scheffler and Kyle Sternberg were in double figures as…
Class 2A No. 7 Underwood overcame a slow first quarter to fly past Tri-Center 49-24 at Underwood on Tuesday night.
Underwood’s defense didn’t give an inch to the Trojans all night long as they pulled away from a big 64-31 win over Tri-Center in Underwood.
