PHOTOS & VIDEO: Underwood basketball hosts Tri-Center girls, boys

The Underwood varsity basketball teams hosted Tri-Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The Eagles won both games, with the girls winning 49-24 and the boys 64-31. Here are some highlights from the boys game.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p1

Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen, left, and Tri-Center's Isah VanArsdol (11) compete for a rebound during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p1

Tri-Center's Isaac Wohlhuter, right, defends as Underwood's Jack Vanfossan (24) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p2

Underwood's Luke Seidler, left, Garrett Luett (5) and Tri-Center's Kent Elliott (20) compete for a rebound during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p2

Underwood's Leah Hall (4) takes a three point shot during the second quarter as the Eagles host Tri-Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p5

Underwood's Luke Seidler (34) takes a shot during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p3

Underwood's Delaney Ambrose (12) defends as Tri-Center's Alexis Flaharty (15) rises up to shoot during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p6

Underwood head coach Brad Blum, kneeling, speaks with his team during a timeout in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p4

Underwood's Aliyah Humphrey (3) breaks away from Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth (33) on her way to the basket during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p4

The Underwood dance team performs during halftime of the biys varsity game between the Eagles and Tri-Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p3

The Underwood dance team performs during halftime of the biys varsity game between the Eagles and Tri-Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p7

Tri-Center's Kent Elliott (20) is swarmed by Underwood defenders Josh Ravlin (1), Luke Seidler (34), Garrett Luett (5) and Jack Vanfossan (24) under the rim during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p5

Underwood's Delaney Ambrose, right, defends as Tri-Center's Taylor Kenkel (3) looks to shoot during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p8

Underwood's Mason Boothby (4) defends as Tri-Center's Michael Turner, right, eyes the basket during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p6

Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan, second from left, speaks with his team during a timeout in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p9

Tri-Center's Zach Murley (3) drives the ball inside during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p7

Underwood's Delaney Ambrose (12) and Tri-Center's Meya Wingert (23) chase down a loose ball during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p10

Underwood's Jack Vanfossan (24) defends as Tri-Center's Christian Dahir (10) shoots during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p8

Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen (23) grabs an offensive rebound during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-bbb-tc-uw-p11

Underwood's Alex Ravlin (2) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p9

Underwood's Leah Hall (4) waits for a play to begin while on offense during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p10

Underwood's Aliyah Humphrey (3) is pressured by Tri-Center's Taylor Kenkel (3) and Brooke Daughenbaugh (13) during the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
020123-cbn-spo-gbb-tc-uw-p11

Tri-Center head coach Derek Sonderland speaks with his team during a timeout in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
