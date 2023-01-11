 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Underwood hosts wrestling quad including AHSTW

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights from the 132-pound match between Underwood's Gable Porter and West Central Valley's Wesley Ganoe as the Eagles host a quadrangular including AHSTW and Southwest Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p1

Underwood's Gable Porter, top, wrestles West Central Valley's Wesley Ganoe, bottom, during their 132-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p2

AHSTW's Kayden Baxter, top, takes Southwest Valley's Beau Johnston to the mat during their 160-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p3

AHSTW's Henry Lund, right, is declared the winner after pinning Southwest Valley's Dillon Inman, left, in their 220-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p4

AHSTW's Kayden Baxter, top, wrestles Southwest Valley's Beau Johnston, bottom, during their 160-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p5

Underwood's Gable Porter, left, tries to pin West Central Valley's Wesley Ganoe, right, during their 132-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p6

Underwood's Carson Thomsen, top, tries to pin West Central Valley's Alye Phippen, bottom, during their 126-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p7

Underwood's Will Buckholdt, top, tries to pin West Central Valley's Nathan Bentler, bottom, during their 145-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p8

AHSTW's Joseph Blotzer, left, wrestles Southwest Valley's Colin Jacobs, right, during their 195-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p9

AHSTW's Henry Lund, left, wrestles Southwest Valley's Dillon Inman, right, during their 220-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p10

Underwood's Gable Porter, right, chats with wrestling coach Joe Stephens, left, during bleeding time as Gable faces West Central Valley's Wesley Ganoe in a 132-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p11

AHSTW's Joseph Blotzer, right, wrestles Southwest Valley's Colin Jacobs, left, during their 195-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p12

AHSTW's Henry Lund, left, wrestles Southwest Valley's Dillon Inman, right, during their 220-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p13

AHSTW's Kayden Baxter, right, wrestles Southwest Valley's Beau Johnston, left, during their 160-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p14

Underwood's Maddox Nelson, right, wrestles West Central Valley's Blaise Beane, left, during their 152-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p15

AHSTW's Henry Lund, top, tries to pin Southwest Valley's Dillon Inman, right, during their 220-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p16

Underwood's Gable Porter, top, tries to pin West Central Valley's Wesley Ganoe, bottom, during their 132-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p17

AHSTW's Joseph Blotzer, left, wrestles Southwest Valley's Colin Jacobs, right, during their 195-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p18

Underwood's Will Buckholdt, left, tries to pin West Central Valley's Nathan Bentler during their 145-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p19

Underwood's Maddox Nelson, right, wrestles West Central Valley's Blaise Beane, left, during their 152-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
011123-cbn-spo-wr-photos-p20

Underwood's Will Buckholdt, right, and West Central Valley's Nathan Bentler fall to the mat during their 145-pound match on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
