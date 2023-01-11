PHOTOS & VIDEO: Underwood hosts wrestling quad including AHSTW

Be the first to know
Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.
Glenwood wrestlers were commanding on Thursday night, cruising past Hawkeye Ten conference foes Red Oak, Shenandoah and hosts Lewis Central, w…
COUNCIL BLUFFS – Coming off Iowa’s Christmas break, not playing since Dec. 20 in Kansas City, Thursday night’s assignment was hardly ideal for…
A big second half and a pair of school records set by Ashley Joens led No. 11 Iowa State to a 70-50 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night.
NEOLA, Ia. – AHSTW dominated the mats at Tri-Center in a quad featuring Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Southwest Iowa on Tuesday night.
Thomas Jefferson rang in the new year with a pair of wins from their girls and boys basketball teams Monday night against Omaha Buena Vista.
Thomas Jefferson began 2023 with a dominant dual win over Omaha Concordia, 51-18, on Monday night in Council Bluffs.
15 runners braved the cold during Saturday’s third installment of the Bluffs Track Club’s Winter Road Run Series at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs.
