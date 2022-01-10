PHOTOS: Vikings, Trojans battle on the court

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — Class 4A No. 2 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball saw its undefeated start to the season end on Tuesday at Nebraska Class A …
Creighton-bound Jasen Green helped Millard North finish off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, scoring seven points in a minute late in the fourth quarter.
Treynor boys basketball led by 18 points at halftime on Friday night at home against Underwood.
Treynor girls basketball overcame a 20-7 halftime deficit to win 40-33 at home against Underwood on Friday night to take first place in the We…
Bellevue West girls basketball closed the first and second quarters on runs of 8-0 and 7-0 to take an 11-point lead into halftime and never looked back in a 62-26 win on Tuesday at home against Abraham Lincoln.
Thomas Jefferson sophomore Taryn Gant hit a last-second shot to give the Yellow Jackets a thrilling 36-35 overtime victory Friday night at Neb…
Abraham Lincoln bowling struggled in its first meet back after the break on Monday, losing to Sioux City North at home in a boys and girls dou…
Lewis Central junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad was no stranger to success this season. He completed 169 passes for 2506 yards and 25 touchdo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.