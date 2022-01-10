 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Vikings, Trojans battle on the court

010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p1

Tri-Center's Cade Carman (4) defends as AHSTW's Brayden Lund (35) shoots during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p15

Tri-Center's Jaxon Johnson (21) shoots during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p14

AHSTW's Raydden Grobe (5) defends as Tri-Center's Cade Carman (4) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p13

AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg (30) defends as Tri-Center's Jaxyn Valadez (25) shoots during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p12

AHSTW head coach GG Harris speaks with his team during a time out in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p11

AHSTW's Ryan Wedemeyer (21) defends as Tri-Center's Cade Carman (4) shoots during the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p10

AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg (30) lays a shot up during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p9

Tri-Center's Alexis Flaharty (15) shoots during the fourth quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p8

AHSTW's Rylie Knop (5) brings the ball upcourt during the fourth quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p7

Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder communicates with his team from the sideline during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p6

AHSTW's Nick Denning (23) shoots during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p4

Tri-Center's Cade Carman (4) defends as AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg (30) shoots during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p3

Tri-Center's Hayden Thomas (21) defends as AHSTW's Rylie Knop (5) shoots during the fourth quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p2

Tri-Center's Michael Turner (5) and Isaac Wohlhuter (13) defend as AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg (30) shoots during the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
010822-cbn-spo-ahstw-p1

010822-cbn-spo-ahstw-p2

010922-cbn-spo-ahstw-p5

Tri-Center’s Jaxyn Valadez (25) and AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg (30) compete for the ball at tip-off on Friday night.
