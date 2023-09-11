Wahl Optical and Training Days co-hosted a softball camp geared toward Thomas Jefferson outfielders at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Sunday.
The clinic, sponsored by Wahl Optical and Training Days, was hosted by six Midwest United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Slowpitch Hall of Famers: Kurt “Killer” Campbell, Ricky Leinen, Scott “Meat” Harrill, Bob Waldron, Rob “Chili Peppers” Childers and Bob Wahl.
Plans are in place for a future Training Days event open to a broader range of student-athletes.