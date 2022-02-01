PHOTOS: Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kyle Bartholomew and his father, Rich Bartholomew, always talked about having Kyle eventually lead Cobra Optimist Club after Rich helped form …
Thomas Jefferson’s Samara Alcaraz scored 17 points, but it wasn’t enough to give the Yellow Jackets the win in 53-46 loss at home against Shen…
Lewis Central bowling saw its boys and girls teams win a triangular on Monday at Thunderbowl, defeating Abraham Lincoln and Tri-Center.
Lewis Central swimming capped off its regular season with a 115-54 win over Omaha Skutt at home on Thursday. The Titans finish the regular sea…
St. Albert boys basketball struggled to score at points in Monday’s road game at Logan-Magnolia, but found its rhythm in overtime in a 53-47 win.
Lewis Central wrestling went 2-1 in a home triangular on Tuesday, defeating Carroll 48-27 and Harlan 43-33. The Titan’s lone loss came to Cres…
Boys basketball teams across the state now know their path to the state tournament after postseason substate and district assignments were released.
Lewis Central girls basketball trailed by two points after the first half after only scoring 15 points, but found its offense in the second ha…
Lewis Central boys basketball clamped down defensively against in a 54-44 win at home on Friday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.