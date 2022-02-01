 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship

  • Updated
5E9FEAB5-78A9-4864-988D-5BE8BC19A28A.jpeg

Mason Croushorn of Treynor and Henry Benedict of Glenwood compete at the Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship in Treynor on Sunday.
631E8276-2FB9-4070-927B-B9371781C01C_1_201_a.jpeg

Asher Fuwson of Atlantic and Maddox Verrips of Carrol compete at the Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship in Treynor on Sunday. 
5540D0D2-1B7B-4A1E-917B-30B71F719C35_1_201_a.jpeg

Shenandoah coaches and wrestlers celebrate after a win at the Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship in Treynor on Sunday. 
B8432645-A1C9-4F54-8C29-73336515B7B4.jpeg

Shenandoah coaches and wrestlers celebrate after a win at the Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship in Treynor on Sunday. 
4670321D-C9D5-4BDF-9532-044A9C03C918.jpeg

Cooper Christensen of Earlham and Corben Hoffman of MMC/East Union compete at the Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship in Treynor on Sunday. 
C0541A87-6C96-4CAD-BA54-CD3E44B7565D.jpeg

Treynor poses for a photo with their fourth-place plaque at the Western Iowa Elementary Duals Championship in Treynor on Sunday.
