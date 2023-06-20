Pushed by older sister and 2021 All-City Girls Soccer Co-Player of the Year, Makenna Shepard, Lewis Central junior Brayden was at the forefront of the Titans attack and earned this year’s All-City Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The younger Shepard, who transferred from St. Albert – where Makenna was co-winner of the award with Thomas Jefferson’s Maggie Gundersen – after his freshman year, said there was “a lot” when it came to being challenged by Makenna, who now plays Division I soccer at Drake University.

“We’re just super competitive with each other and it’s like, she makes me better every day. You know, she makes me want to be better because she’s that older sibling to me. She just makes me want to be the best I can be.”

When she was the winner two years ago, Makenna herself said something nearly identical.

“It’s definitely competitive,” Shepard said. “Me and my younger brother Brayden are definitely very competitive with soccer.”

With one older and two younger siblings, Brayden makes it 2-for-2 Player of the Year awards for the Shepards.

Brayden’s soccer journey began when he was four or five, playing locally for Omaha FC – now Sporting Nebraska – following after Makenna.

“Seeing her play there, I was like, I want to do that too.”

Early on, Brayden learned that there’s “always a bigger fish, always someone better,” which taught him an early lesson about work ethic, a trait that sets him apart.

“You gotta drown it out and just work. Just work. That’s all you got to do. It’s a grind for sure. And I think that’s definitely what sets me apart from other players is the work ethic. And I think that’s the biggest part of it.”

A huge work ethic is typical of top athletes, and for Shepard that manifests itself when he pushes through on days where he doesn’t want to do anything.

“There’s days where I don’t want to do anything, and I just want to sit around and do nothing, but it’s those days that you got to stay disciplined and stay consistent and just keep showing up. Because if you keep showing up, then the sky’s the limit.”

For Lewis Central head coach James Driver, those traits and others mean Brayden embodies the role of captain for the Titans.

“Brayden is a captain and a leader of our program. He possesses a deep understanding of the game, tactical knowledge and ability to make quick decisions under pressure. He is the epitome of what our program and culture is all about; leading by example both on the field and off the field through strong work ethic, positive attitude and passion which inspired, motivated and elevated his teammates.”

When it comes to his technical abilities – which Shepard hopes to utilize to carry over his success into his senior season – Driver called Shepard “very skilled.”

“Brayden is a very skilled player who possesses a combination of technical skills, physical attributes and tactical intelligence,” Driver said. “His ability to set up his teammates for goal scoring opportunities while having a knack to finish in and around the box is unmatched. His ability to adapt to different positions, take guys on 1v1, ball skills, consistency in performance, and ability to rise to the occasion and deliver under pressure is an invaluable asset to any team.”

Driver added that Shepard is a dynamic player with exceptional speed, agility and ball control. With 26 goals, he was also a “ruthless finisher” who possessed an “ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates through intelligent positioning, movement and decisive runs,” providing 10 assists.

Driver continued: “Brayden was a driving force behind our team’s success this year and we could move him really anywhere in the midfield or up top. I also really enjoy coaching him.”

Humility and a team-centric attitude typify Shepard, who credited the team as his biggest strength.

“It kind of sounds cliche, but it’s the honest truth. I mean, because we’re just surrounded by players who want to push each other every day at practice. Some players are sacrificing, moving positions, moving everywhere for the sake of the team. I think I just got lucky being the one that they look to to finish, score goals.”

Individually, Shepard said his fast feet helps because it allows versatility between a possession style play with an over-the-top approach.

“Once teams realize, ‘We have to sit back for this,’ then that opens up a lot more for us to do and how we want to play instead of just playing the ball over the top,” Shepard said.

One area Shepard hopes to work on is his size. While he may not increase in height, Shepard knows to reach an even higher level he needs to get stronger so opponents can’t push him off the ball.

“But being a junior and going into my senior year, it’s definitely something that I overcame compared to my other years of play,” he said.

Going into the “off-season” – if it can really be called that as Shepard plays with his club team in a tournament in North Carolina June 24-July 2 – working on that strength along with honing in on his technical skills and understanding everything to a higher level, and bring that experience to the Titans next spring.

Once next spring arrives, the end goal is simple.

“I’d obviously want to win state again because there’s no better feeling than to bring home something for the school that’s personally changed my life. I like to think after transferring whatnot, my personal life, I feel like I grew more as a person.”