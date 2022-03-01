Plendl named new AD at St. Albert

St. Albert announced the hiring of Dave Plendl at the new activates director on Tuesday.

Plendl is an 59-year-old Omaha Native and has spent 30 years coaching at Omaha Northwest. He also coached at Elkhorn Mount Michael and Elkhorn High School.

Plendl was the assistant principal and activates director at Torrington High School in Wyoming in 2021 and was most recently an academic interventionist at Cheyenne South High School in Wyoming.

“My family and I are honored and excited to be invited to join the St. Albert family,’’ Plendl said in a press release. “I am a relationship-driven leader who offers a positive, encouraging, servant style of leadership that emphasizes teamwork and a ‘can-do’ spirit. I have a sincere desire to use my 36 years of professional experiences to serve the students, faculty/staff and parents, as well as for developing positive relationships with the alumni, community leaders and patrons of our school.’’

Plendl replaces Ken Schreiber who worked at St. Albert for 35 years. Plendl will start his duties on Aug 1.

“I have known Mr. Plendl for over 20 years. I’ve always considered him a diamond in the rough,’’ S. Albert Catholic middle school-high school Principal Steve Eubanks said in the release. “I am very pleased that he will be joining our administrative team.

"As a former three-sport head coach and as an athletic administrator, Dave has earned a strong reputation for doing things the right way and for leading first-class programs that benefit students. His high level of ethics and integrity align directly with our mission at St. Albert Catholic.’’