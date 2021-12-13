 Skip to main content
Porter wins gold at Council Bluffs Classic

Underwood junior 132-pounder Gable Porter fought through a stacked Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic field that included 42 teams from six states to claim first place on Friday and Saturday at the Mid-America Center. 

Porter went 8-0 over two days to win the title. 

Porter went 4-0 in pool matches on Friday with three pins and a technical fall. He finished Friday with a first-period pin against Waverly's Drew Hollibaugh in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. 

He started Saturday with a victory over Totino-Grace's Ethan Sylvester. Porter led 4-0 entering the third period after a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal. Sylvester chose to start the third in neutral but surrendered a takedown before losing via pinfall. 

Porter earned a 15-10 win over Keith Smith of Lincoln East in the semifinals. Porter led Smith 9-8 entering the third period. Smith chose to start in the neutral and took the lead with a takedown with just under a minute and half remaining. 

Porter evened the score with an escape four second later and clinched the match with a takedown and three-point nearfall in the final 48 seconds of the match. 

In the championships match, Porter gutted out a 7-2 win over Hayden Mills of Blue Valley Southwest. 

Neither wrestled scored in the first period, but Porter took a 3-0 lead in the second with an escape and a takedown. Porter sealed the championship with two takedowns in the third period. 

Porter wasn't the only champion from the area.  Underwood freshman Molly Allen won gold in the girls 107-pound division and Lewis Central junior Sophire Barnes won gold in the girls 126-pound division. 

Allen went 3-0 with two techfalls and a 7-1 win over Bennington's Maycee Peacher in the championship match. She scored a takedown in every period to secure the win. 

Barnes went 4-0 with three first-period pinfalls and a medical forfeit victory in the championship match. She pinned her first opponent in 17 seconds, her second opponent in 20 seconds and one in the semifinals in one minute and 12 seconds. 

LOCAL PLACERS

Abraham Lincoln 

106;Jaymeson VanderVelde;15th

113;Jonathon Ryan;23rd

120;Dalton McCormick;27th

132;Trenton Silva;28th

145:Caden McDowell;20th

160;Matt Long;28th

170;Alex Navarette;30th

182;Carlos Andrade;28th

220;Warren Summers;22nd

285;Gabe Daniels;11th

G107: Hannah Davis;3rd

G145;Kassidy Fiala;6th

G235;Emily Summers;7th

Thomas Jefferson

126;Alex Mendoza;28th

132;Hayden Kramer;23rd

285;Max Avalos;24th

G235;Andri Stanfill;5th

Glenwood

106;Kelley Barrett;29th

113;Bart Mower;29th

120;Briten Maxwell;28th

132;Thaine Williams;30th

138;Cadell Kalhorn;28th

145;Reese Fauble;23rd

152;Kellan Scott;11th

160;Tate Mayberry;21st

170;Tyler Boldra;32nd

195;CJ Carter;5th

220;Trent Patton;17th

285;Hayden Hoffmann;32nd

Lewis Central

106;Carter Schorsch;20th

113;Max Roseland;24th

145;Zack Winslow;26th

170;Braylon Kammrad;10th

195;Dillon Woods;18th

285;Hunter Waldstein;13th

G100;Maya Humlicek;3rd

G107;Ava McNeal;5th

G126;Sophie Barnes;1st

G145;Mahri Manz;2nd

G152;Espie Almazan;2nd

G152;Dana Swedensky;4th

St. Albert

113;Zach Williams;12th

126;William Cihacek;27th

138;John Helton;15th

145;Mathew Crawley;28th

152;David Helton;19th

160;Andrew Crawley;27th

195;Jayden Beckman;29th

285;Austin Scott;28th

Underwood

113;Lucas Bose;11th

120;Blake Allen;2nd

126;Westin Allen;7th

132;Gable Porter;1st

138;Stevie Barnes;2nd

145;Hagen Heistand;2nd

152;Maddox Nelson;13th

160;Graham Jensen;15th

170;Kaydn Fleek;25th

195;Carter Davis;11th

220;Thomas Huneke;12th

