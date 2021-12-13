Porter wins gold at Council Bluffs Classic

Underwood junior 132-pounder Gable Porter fought through a stacked Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic field that included 42 teams from six states to claim first place on Friday and Saturday at the Mid-America Center.

Porter went 8-0 over two days to win the title.

Porter went 4-0 in pool matches on Friday with three pins and a technical fall. He finished Friday with a first-period pin against Waverly's Drew Hollibaugh in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals.

He started Saturday with a victory over Totino-Grace's Ethan Sylvester. Porter led 4-0 entering the third period after a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal. Sylvester chose to start the third in neutral but surrendered a takedown before losing via pinfall.

Porter earned a 15-10 win over Keith Smith of Lincoln East in the semifinals. Porter led Smith 9-8 entering the third period. Smith chose to start in the neutral and took the lead with a takedown with just under a minute and half remaining.

Porter evened the score with an escape four second later and clinched the match with a takedown and three-point nearfall in the final 48 seconds of the match.

In the championships match, Porter gutted out a 7-2 win over Hayden Mills of Blue Valley Southwest.

Neither wrestled scored in the first period, but Porter took a 3-0 lead in the second with an escape and a takedown. Porter sealed the championship with two takedowns in the third period.

Porter wasn't the only champion from the area. Underwood freshman Molly Allen won gold in the girls 107-pound division and Lewis Central junior Sophire Barnes won gold in the girls 126-pound division.

Allen went 3-0 with two techfalls and a 7-1 win over Bennington's Maycee Peacher in the championship match. She scored a takedown in every period to secure the win.

Barnes went 4-0 with three first-period pinfalls and a medical forfeit victory in the championship match. She pinned her first opponent in 17 seconds, her second opponent in 20 seconds and one in the semifinals in one minute and 12 seconds.