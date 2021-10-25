 Skip to main content
Postseason in full swing
Postseason in full swing

  Updated
102421-cbn-spo-football-p3

Underwood’s Wyatt Baker (40) is tackled by Nodaway Valley’s Blake Lund (23) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The postseason is in full swing for most high school sports.

Class 5A, 4A and 3A football start the first round of the playoffs on Friday and Class 2A, 1A, A and eight person start the second round.

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central opens the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Spencer. Class 1A No. 2 Underwood will host Hull West Christian at the same time.

Volleyball teams are competing in the semifinal and finals of the regional tournament this weekend with a spot at the state tournament on the line.

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Riverside, Treynor and Tri-Center are still alive, as of Monday afternoon.

The state cross country championship will take place on Friday and Saturday. St. Albert qualified both its boys and girls teams, as did Glenwood. Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn, Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz and Nicholas Milner, Underwood's Bryce Patten, Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth and Sean McGee, Riverside's Brenna Smith and Mason McCready and AHSTW's Rylie Knop all qualified for the meet.

Council Bluffs swimming will be competing in the Missouri River Athletic Conference meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sioux City West.

Iowa Western Community College men's and women's soccer teams have also started the postseason.

The women will play at 1 p.m. on Thursday at home against Iowa Central in the regional semifinals. The men will play at 2 p.m. on Thursday at home against Indian Hills in the regional semifinals.

The IWCC cross country team is also in action at 4 p.m. on Friday in the Regional Championships in Waterloo.

Look online at nonpareilonline.com and in the print edition this week for stories on these games and more.

