PRE VOLLEYBALL: Lynx, Rams, Trojans open season

Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood and Tri-Center all opened their volleyball seasons on Thursday.

A.L. went 2-1 at a quad at Johnston, Glenwood went 2-1 at a quad in Tri-Center and Tri-Center went 1-2 at it's own quad.

Class 5A No. 4 Johnston def. Class 5A No. 12 Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-19, 25-21)

Abraham Lincoln junior Molly Romano dished out 18 assists, sophomore Hutson Rau spiked down nine kills and senior Jenna Carle, sophomore Lydia Dix and senior Azaria Green all blocked two shots.

Romano also led the team with seven digs and Carle and Romano served one ace each.

Class 5A No. 12 Abraham Lincoln def. Class 5A No. 15 Iowa City High 2-0 (25-23, 25-20)

Romano tallied 25 assists in the second match, Rau added eight more kills, Carle blocked two more shots, senior Josi Clark led A.L. with 15 digs and junior Hailey Holcombe served two aces.

Class 5A No. 12 Abraham Lincoln def. Class 4A No. 1 Marion 1-2 (25-20, 19-25, 6-15)

Romano added 20 more assists, Green recorded eight kills, Rau blocked four shots, Clark earned eight digs and Romano served two aces.

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center def. MVAOCOU 2-0 (21-8, 21-14)

Sidney def. Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center 2-0 (21-17, 21-13)

Glenwood def. MVAOCOU 2-0 (21-14, 21-10)

Glenwood def. Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center 2-1 (21-17, 21-18, 15-4)

Sidney def. Glenwood 2-0 (21-13, 21-17)

No stats were available for Tri-Center or Glenwood matches.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Ankeny Centennial Invite, Glenwood is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Harlan Invite and Tri-Center is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Lewis Central Invite.