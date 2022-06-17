PREP BASEBALL: 2022 postseason assignments announced

The IAHSAA announced postseason assignments on Friday, giving teams a glimpse of who they'll have to face to make the state tournament.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are both in the Class 4A Substate 8 tournament along with Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, West Des Moines Valley and No. 7 Waukee Northwest.

No. 6 Lewis Central and Glenwood are both in the Class 3A Substate 8 tournament along with Atlantic, Carroll, Osceola Clarke, Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan.

Treynor and Underwood are in Class 2A District 15 with No. 4 Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Red Oak and Shenandoah.

St. Albert and Riverside are in Class 1A District 2 with Malvern East Mills, Essex, Tabor Fremont-Mills, Sidney, Mondamin West Harrison and Woodbine.

Tri-Center and AHSTW are in the Class 1A District 15 with Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira-EHK, Griswold, Logan-Magnolia and Stanton.

Postseason competition begins with first-round district games for 2A and 1A, currently scheduled for Saturday, July 2. First-round substate games for 4A and 3A are scheduled for Friday, July 8.

Eight teams from each class advance to the 2022 state tournament, which will be hosted in Carroll for 2A and 1A, and Iowa City for 4A and 3A. State quarterfinals for all classes begin Monday, July 18.