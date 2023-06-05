In Monday’s Hawkeye 10 match-up, 3A No. 2 Lewis Central earned their tenth straight victory by a score of 9-4 over Glenwood.

The Rams opened the scoring on a no-doubt home run to left center by junior starting pitcher Kayden Anderson, but the Titans didn’t let the lead sit for long.

In the bottom half of the first inning, the Titans tied the game on an RBI groundout by senior Payton Fort, and took the lead for good on a passed ball.

An RBI single by Luke Woltmann – another scoring after the junior first baseman was caught in a pickle between first and second – extended the lead to 4-1.

Both teams tacked on a run in the fourth inning, but the Titans stretched out their lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Casey Clair, a sacrifice fly by Logan Manz and a pair of bloop singles by Parker Heller and Brody Goeser to drive in Clair and Heller.

“Right now we’re getting production from one through nine and last year, we were solid one through nine,” head coach Jim Waters said. “And that wasn’t the case early on in the season, but we’re gelling. Everybody has competitive at-bats, one through nine.

"First thing I told them in our team meeting was that was a really nice, great team win, because it wasn't just one one person. We had six hits all together, but out of those six I bet five of them (were) really clutch and got some RBIs and things like that. And that's what we preach, if you get (an) RBI situation, that's the clutch hit, that's how we're gonna become champions, and the fact that we can produce when we have to."

On the mound, Ty Thomsen pitched six innings, striking out 14 Rams and allowing just two runs on three hits.

For the senior, his fastball was working as he “blew it by them.”

“Splitter was all right, and curveball, I mean they couldn’t hit that either. Mainly fastball.

“I just wanted to bid on pretty bad, (it’s) a school rivalry, had to come out and show ‘em up.”

Glenwood pulled two back on back-to-back groundouts in the seventh, but Woltmann was able to shut the door.

As a team that "doesn't die easy," the Titans know a 10-game winning streak brings some more pressure and puts a target on their back. But they are ready to face that challenge.

"Obviously, there's a lot of pride in being ranked number number two in the state, especially somebody who's noticed your body of work that you've done, the quality of the schedule that we played and the pitchers that we played against just like tonight. We face good pitchers tonight, and we got the job done. But ya know, it's something for our culture, is that we want to be so competitive that we get respected throughout the state, and they're gonna rank us for it."

Glenwood (3-4) 100 100 2 – 4 4 2

Lewis Central (10-1) 220 140 x – 9 6 0

Softball

Game 1: Glenwood 12,

Lewis Central 6

Over at Lewis Central’s softball field, Glenwood took game one of a double header 12-6.

The Titans jumped ahead with a two-run first on an RBI double by senior Avery Heller – 3-for-3, home run and two RBIs – and an RBI groundout by Gracie Hays.

But the Rams quickly tied the game in the second on an RBI double by Audrey Albers followed by an error, and tacked on three in the third on an RBI single by Alli Koontz – 2-for-4, RBI; complete-game win in the circle, two earned runs and six strikeouts – and a wild pitch and error.

Finishing with 15 hits, the Rams scored a dozen runs to come away with a win, Elizabeth Thiesen and Brielle Allmon driving in two runs each.

Glenwood (6-3) 023 003 4 – 12 15 1

Lewis Central (5-7) 200 103 0 – 6 5 3

Game 2: Glenwood 10,

Lewis Central 0 (6 inn.)

Koontz provided another six innings of work, shutting down the Titans' bats in spite of opening up a bad blister on her throwing hand.

"She tore it open, really bad up at Perry," head coach Ryan Koch said. "She's got some back issues. And she's just fighting through it and she talks to me and lets me know if it's bothering her too much, but she's just a fierce competitor that, she ain't gonna back down from nobody. She wants the ball in the circle and she's going to work until till she till she's wore out. With a pitcher like Koontz, you're gonna be in any game."

Koontz added she tried to push it out of her mind early.

"During the first innings, I kind of just tried to put it out of my mind because I knew that was just going to keep getting worse as the games went on. And I guess that really kind of helped me pitch throughout the two games."

The sophomore Ram delivered at the plate as well, hitting two home runs over the fence -- driving in four RBIs -- by taking advantage of a more readable pitcher.

"The second pitcher was definitely more readable in her pitches ,which helped all of us throughout the batting lineup feel like we definitely responded better to her. And then we already had seen the (first) pitcher when she got put back in. So we already knew what to expect and that was very good for us."

Recent improved performances at Van Meter -- avoiding the run-rule in Koontz's words -- has also improved the team's confidence per Koch.

"We know coming into these away games way conference games that we want to come out and compete," the Glenwood head coach said. "And we played really well over the weekend against Van Meter and found out that we could play with some people and give these kids a lot of confidence to come into today, as hot as they did because of the weekend that we had playing against some real good teams up in Perry."