In Monday’s Hawkeye 10 match-up, 3A No. 2 Lewis Central earned their tenth straight victory by a score of 9-4 over Glenwood.

The Rams opened the scoring on a no-doubt home run to left center by junior starting pitcher Kayden Anderson, but the Titans didn’t let the lead sit for long.

In the bottom half of the first inning, the Titans tied the game on an RBI groundout by senior Payton Fort, and took the lead for good on a passed ball.

An RBI single by Luke Woltmann – another scoring after the junior first baseman was caught in a pickle between first and second – extended the lead to 4-1.

Both teams tacked on a run in the fourth inning, but the Titans stretched out their lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Casey Clair, a sacrifice fly by Logan Manz and a pair of bloop singles by Parker Heller and Brody Goeser to drive in Clair and Heller.

“Right now we’re getting production from one through nine and last year, we were solid one through nine,” head coach Jim Waters said. “And that wasn’t the case early on in the season, but we’re gelling. Everybody has competitive at-bats, one through nine.”

On the mound, Ty Thomsen pitched six innings, striking out 14 Rams and allowing just two runs on three hits.

For the senior, his fastball was working as he “blew it by them.”

“Splitter was all right, and curveball, I mean they couldn’t hit that either. Mainly fastball.

“I just wanted to bid on pretty bad, (it’s) a school rivalry, had to come out and show ‘em up.”

Glenwood pulled two back on back-to-back groundouts in the seventh, but Woltmann was able to shut the door.

Glenwood (3-4) 100 100 2 – 4 4 2

Lewis Central (10-1) 220 140 x – 9 6 0

Softball

Game 1: Glenwood 12,

Lewis Central 6

Over at Lewis Central’s softball field, Glenwood took game one of a double header 12-6.

The Titans jumped ahead with a two-run first on an RBI double by senior Avery Heller – 3-for-3, home run and two RBIs – and an RBI groundout by Gracie Hays.

But the Rams quickly tied the game in the second on an RBI double by Audrey Albers followed by an error, and tacked on three in the third on an RBI single by Allison Koontz – 2-for-4, RBI; complete-game win in the circle, two earned runs and six strikeouts – and a wild pitch and error.

Finishing with 15 hits, the Rams scored a dozen runs to come away with a win, Elizabeth Thiesen and Brielle Allmon driving in two runs each.

Glenwood (6-3) 023 003 4 – 12 15 1

Lewis Central (5-7) 200 103 0 – 6 5 3

Game 2: LATE