Sioux City East 15 Abraham Lincoln 1: The Black Raiders scored 12 runs in the top of the fourth to pull away from the Lynx in game one of this MRC doubleheader.

Braydon Lincoln, Greyson Clark, and Evan Lang all had one hit for AL. Lang a]had the only RBI for the Lynx.

Sioux City East (20-11) 201 12XX X – 15

Abraham Lincoln (13-17) 000 1XX X – 1

Sioux City East 18 Abraham Lincoln 5: Sioux City East made it a sweep after another big fourth inning where the Raiders this time plated 13 runs to pull away.

Bennett Olsen led the Lynx with three hits and Owen Wilcoxen had a hit and two RBIs.

Sioux City East (21-11) 010 1304 X – 18

Abraham Lincoln (13-18) 203 000 X – 5

Lewis Central 5 Denison-Schleswig 3: Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central found a way to defeat the Monarchs despite connecting for just four hits on the night

Eathan Achenbach pitched a solid game for the Titans, allowing just two hits and two earned runs in the win.

Luke Woltmann, Payton Fort, Ty Thomson, and Logan Manz all had a hit for the Titans. Woltmann, Fort, and Casey Clair each had an RBI to help LC to the win at home

Denison-Schleswig (6-18) 002 000 1 – 3

Lewis Central (21-3) 301 100 0 – 5

Underwood 9 Treynor 7: Class 2A No. 5 Underwood took the lead right away in the opening inning and never gave it up or ever allowed a tie as they earned their 14th consecutive win to end WIC play.

Out of 14 total hits Easton Robertson and Garrett Luett, each had three hits. Ryker Adair and Gus Bashore each had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Luke Seidler, also had two RBIs to go with a hit.

Mason Boothby earned the win on the mound after pitching six innings, and Bashore pitched an inning as well as the duo combined for six strikeouts and seven hits.

Mason Yochum and Holden Minahan co-led Treynor with two hits, and Ryan Bach led with three RBIs.

Underwood (17-2) 401 103 0 – 9

Treynor (12-8) 120 020 2 – 7

Glenwood 9 Red Oak 6: The Rams saw a 4-0 lead disappear after the Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, but came back and answered with five runs of their own in the top of the seventh to beat Red Oak on the road.

Evan Soergel had two hits and two RBIs, while Trent Patton, had two hits and one RBI. Nolan Allmon led Glenwood with three RBIs to go with a hit on the night.

Risto Lappala earned the win on the mound after five innings pitched and struck out five batters.

Glenwood (11-8) 200 011 5 – 9

Red Oak (11-11) 000 005 1 – 6

Tri-Center 8 Missouri Valley 5: The Trojans avenged an earlier in the season by defeating Big Reds with a win at home.

Micheal Turner and Carter Kunze each had two hits and scored two runs, and Sean McGee had a hit and two RBIs in the victory.

Missouri Valley (5-16) 110 210 0 – 5

Tri-Center (13-7) 110 204 0 – 8

LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 4: The Bulldogs edged by the the Yellow Jackets in a tight MRC game one of a double header.

Garrett Denman had a hit and two RBIs and Tyler Huey had a hit as well. Denman also struck out six batters after pitching 6 ⅓ innings.

LeMars 10 Thomas Jefferson 8: The Bulldogs topped TJ in another close conference battles both teams doubled their score from the previous game.

Peyton Steinspring had two hits and two RBIs, while Garrett Denman had a hit and two RBIs, and Kyle Komor added a hit and two RBIs.

Thomas Jefferson falls to 6-23 on the season.

Logan Magnolia 5 AHSTW 0: The Panthers shut out the Vikings for their 10th win of the season.

Blake Akers had two hits to lead the Vikings, while Aiden Akers struck out seven in seven innings on the mound.

AHSTW falls to 10-8 on the season with this loss.