PREP BASEBALL: Bulldogs, Vikings fall in openers

Riverside and AHSTW baseball lost season openers on Monday with Riverside losing a home game to Atlantic 18-6 and AHSTW falling to Boyer Valley 8-7 on the road.

In the Riverside game, Atlantic took an early lead scoring five in the first inning and one in the top of the second. The Bulldogs answered with a run in the third, but the Trojans opened the floodgates in the fourth to take a 17-1 lead.

Riverside scored four in the fourth and both teams scored once in the fifth.

Garrett Hough led Riverside with two RBIs and Mason McCready, Aiden Bell and Kyler Rieken all added one.

AHSTW scored three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead. Boyer Valleyed closed the gap to 3-1 in the third before scoring three in the fourth to take the lead.

By the end of the fifth, the Bulldogs led 6-3.

But, the Vikings answered back with a run in the sixth and three in the top of the seventh. But the Bulldogs rallied one final time to win on a walkoff.