Treynor connected for 16 hits as six different batters had at least two hits for the Cardinals as they blasted through Missouri Valley 15-0 in four innings in Monday’s Class 2A District 16 first-round game.

“From now on, it’s win or go home, and that’s the mentality we had tonight,” Treynor coach Scott Wallace said. “We had some great workouts before tonight’s game and really focused on the hitting aspect of the game, and for us to come out and connect for that many hits is exactly what I wanted to see.

“The biggest thing for us was to get the top of the order going, and hopefully, the hits get contagious and trickle to the other guys. We’ve had games where our top of the order hits well, but the middle and bottom sometimes struggle, but for us to come out and do what we did tonight, I’m extremely happy with our execution.”

The Cardinals scored first off an RBI single from Holden Minahan, and Ryan Bach scored on a two-RBI double to score Jaxon Schumacher and Minahan, and Brady Wallace hit an RBI double. Brady Phelps kept the bats rolling with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

The Cards were not done yet as Mason Yochum connected for a two-RBI single, and Charlie Schrage hit an RBI single before the inning was over with the Cards ahead 8-0.

“Offensively, we were clicking on all cylinders,” Yochum said. “We connected with their fastballs and kept finding the gaps, which is what we’re supposed to do. We executed on offense really well tonight.

“After focusing on hitting as much as we did in practice, it felt great to see that work pay off and really take it to them, and hopefully, we can keep that going against Red Oak on Wednesday.”

Yochum had three hits and three RBIs in the win.

The Cardinals would score three more in the second and a pair more in the third to make it 13-0. Yochum drove in another run in the fourth to make it 14-0 and later scored off the walk-off RBI from Schrage.

“It was great to put a full game together,” Schrage said. “This is the time you want to play your best this offensive performance was exactly what we needed to get rolling.

“We came out ready. We’ve been spending a lot of time at practice trying to get better at hitting the ball, and it really paid off, and we barreled it up tonight. It was great to see so many hits fall for us tonight.”

Schrage had three hits and two RBIs in the win.

The Big Reds threatened to cut into the lead with bases loaded, and no one out but a 1-2-3 double play and a ground out killed the opportunity without a run.

“I never have to worry about my pitching as much when I know I have this group of guys on the field,” Bach said. “I had a few walks in that third inning and couldn’t find my curveball for a bit. I started to live low with fastballs, and he hit one right back to me, and I knew Jaxon was going to make the play, he did and shot it to first.”

Bach earned the win on the mound after pitching all four innings and striking out three batters. He also had a hit and three RBIs.

Brady Wallace, Andrew Kellar, Ethan Hill, and Brady Phelps all had two hits for Treynor in the win. Phelps also had two RBIs, while Wallace, Hill, and Kellar had one RBI to go with their hits.

With the win, Treynor advances to the Class 2A District 16 semifinal, where they will face Red Oak at 5 p.m.

Missouri Valley (6-20) 000 0XX X – 0

Treynor (15-10) 832 2XX X – 15

Mustang's hot start dooms Vikings

Shenandoah took advantage of two errors within the first three innings to take control quickly and defeat AHSTW 10-2 in Monday’s Class 2A District 16 first-round game in Treynor.

“Obviously, 10 runs in three innings is not how you want to start,” Vikings coach Trey Brix said. “You got to give a lot of credit to Shenandoah, who got the bat on the ball and forced some tough plays on us and got things rolling quickly, and that’s the way it goes sometimes.

“I was very proud of our guys to hang in there after going down 10 nothing through five innings and battled right back, had a few hits fall, and when you do that, you never know what can happen.”

The Mustangs got hot right away in the top half of the first inning as they connected for four hits, including a two-RBI double from Camden Lorimor, to storm ahead with a 5-0 lead. The Mustangs scored two more runs off an in-the-park home run from Hunter Dukes and scored three more in the third inning to quickly tack up 10 runs.

The Vikings tried to get some offense going and got two runners on base in the bottom of the third but ended up stranding the runners as Brayden Lund grounded out.

The Vikes in the bottom of the fifth needed a run to extend the game to avoid the 10-run mercy rule. Jacob Coon plated a two-out run off an error to extend the game. After forcing another scoreless inning, Lund connected for a lead-off triple and scored later off a sacrifice RBI from Ty Nelson.

The Vikings were unable to plate any runs in the seventh, thus having their season come to a close as the Vikes were held to just three hits in the game.

Nick Denning, on the mound, struck out nine batters.

The Vikes will graduate two seniors in Coon and Lund, and though this was not the end they were looking for, Brix thought it was more than fitting that these two seniors had key hits in the game.

“Those guys deserve a lot of credit for the success we had this season, ” Brix said. “Over the last two years, I’ve really challenged those guys to step up and be leaders. Last year I wasn’t sure if they were quite ready for that, but they took a really big step forward and did so by leading by example, working hard, and by putting their arm around the young guy and trying to help them and boost them back up, and that really means a lot to a coach when you’re coaching a young team.”

The Vikings end their season with a record of 11-10.

Shenandoah (8-17) 523 000 0 – 10

AHSTW (11-10) 000 011 0 – 2

Other Area Scores

Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 2

Riverside 20 East Mills 4

Tri-Center 10 Griswold 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Atlantic 2