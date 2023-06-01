In a battle of teams that have placed within the top three over the past half-decade, Treynor used a key sixth inning to defeat Tri-Center in Neola 5-3 on Thursday night.

“This was a huge win for us,” Treynor coach Scott Wallace said. “We had a big week this week, beat Des Moines Christian yesterday. Told the guys to sleep in because we knew this was going to be a battle. These two of the top teams in the conference, I was expecting a game like this, and we’re happy to get a win out of this.”

“That was all Treynor tonight,” Trojans coach Max Kozeal said. “They had a lot more emotion than we did, they came out ready to play and they won the game. They deserved to win and hopefully, we can bounce back and get after Underwood now.”

The Cardinals found the scoreboard first as two pitches got by the catcher with two outs, allowing the Cardinals to take the lead 2-0. That lead wouldn’t last long as Tristin Gunderson connected for a lead-off hit and Michael Turner followed with a two-run homer over left field to tie the score 2-2.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that the Trojans broke the tie and took the lead as Sean McGee hit an RBI single and brought Carter Kunze in to score.

The Cardinals didn’t go down quietly though as they pushed three runs across in the top of the sixth as Brady Wallace connected for a timely hit to put the Cardinals in front. Brady Phelps then brought in another run on a sacrifice fly.

“Jaxon (Schumacher) got on base and I immediately knew the situation,” Brady Wallace said. “I knew we needed some insurance and needed to put ourselves in a good position for the end of the game. I saw the pitch, and just executed the situation to get us back in front.”

The Trojans made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh by getting two runners on base with two outs, but the Cardinals held off TC’s rally attempt to earn a key Western Iowa Conference win.

“We preach to the guys to win every inning,” Scott Wallace said. “We’ve really focused on that since we started last month. This is a great group of guys. They’ve really bought in early this season and the competitiveness with these guys, there’s something special going on right now with this team.”

“This squad never gets down on each other,” Brady Wallace added. “There’s always someone in the dugout or on the field helping out others and we knew there was going to be some adversity in this game. We just had to do our best to overlook it and play our style of ball.”

Treynor will take on Riverside on Friday while Tri-Center will play Underwood on Friday. Both games are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Treynor (3-1) 200 003 0 – 5

Tri-Center (6-1) 200 100 0 – 3