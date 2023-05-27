Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

AHSTW, Treynor and Tri-Center each recorded wins in Friday's action, with Jaxon Schumacher driving in five and hitting a home run in the Cardinals extra-inning win over Audubon.

Treynor 7, Audubon 6 (8 inn.)

The Cardinals won their second straight in the young season, led by a four-run second inning and runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Jaxon Schumacher delivered the boom with a home run and five RBIs in a 3-for-4 night at the plate. Andrew Kellar had a big game on the mound in 4.2 innings with 10 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed (four runs scored).

Treynor (2-1) 040 001 11 -- 7 7 3

Audubon (2-4) 013 020 00 -- 6 11 6

AHSTW 11, Riverside 5

Nine runs crossed the plate for the Vikings in the third and fourth innings as AHSTW bounced back from a loss to Tri-Center to win their fourth game in five to start the season.

Riverside was led by RBIs from Dalton Smith, Cole Jeppesen, Paxtyn Meek and Mason McCready. For AHSTW, no stats were reported.

Riverside (1-2) 021 200 0 -- 5

AHSTW (4-1) 204 500 0 -- 11

Tri-Center 15, IKM-Manning 8

The Trojans lit up the scoreboard for their fifth win of the season, led by a seven-run first inning to jump ahead big. Leading the way at the plate, Lincoln Thomas drove in three runs (1-for-2, two walks, one HBP), while Isaac Wohlhuter (2-for-3, two walks), Cael Witt (2-for-4, one walk) Carter Kunze (1-for-3), Cael Corrin (2-for-3) and Sean McGee (1-for-4) all drove in two RBIs each.

The Wolves did not report stats.

Tri-Center (5-1) 722 210 1 -- 15 12 4

IKM-Manning (0-4) 310 130 0 -- 8 x x

Logan-Magnolia 6, Underwood 5

The Eagles jumped ahead to a 5-0 lead through the first two innings, but with their backs against the wall, the Panthers scored five in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off for victory.

Ryker Adair, Gus Bashore and Easton Robertson each drove in a run for the Eagles, who suffered their first defeat of the season, while Garrett Luett, Jack Vanfossan, Lucas Bose, Luke Seidler and Adair scored the runs. Leadoff hitter Kalab Kuhl led the lineup for the Panthers with two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Luett pitched five innings for Underwood, allowing just one run (unearned) and striking out eight Panthers.

Underwood (2-1) 320 000 0 -- 5 6 3

Logan-Magnolia (3-3) 001 000 5 -- 6 8 3

Clarinda 3, Glenwood 2

The Rams gave up all three runs to the Cardinals in the first two innings, and after getting a run back in the fifth, couldn't overcome Clarinda's strong pitching effort from Creighton Tuzzio (5.1 IP, nine strikeouts).

For Glenwood, Kayden Anderson provided half of the offensive output (2-for-3, RBI), with Trent Patton, Ryan Turner, Evan Soergel, Briten Maxwell and Nolan Clark getting hits but were stranded on base. Even with just four hits, the Cardinals were able to get the job done to give the Rams their second straight defeat.

Glenwood (0-2) 010 010 0 -- 2 7 0

Clarinda (2-0) 210 000 0 -- 3 2 4

Kingsley-Pierson 10, St. Albert 0

The Falcons suffered their third consecutive defeat as the Panthers pitching shut down the lineup. Owen Marshall got half of the Falcons' four hits, the others coming from Brendan Monahan and Matthew Holiday.

Kingsley-Pierson (3-0) 222 100 3 -- 10 15 2

St. Albert (2-3) 000 000 0 -- 0 4 1