PREP BASEBALL: Cards survive and advance, Dogs, Vikes end season

Treynor 13, Shenandoah 3: Treynor outhit Shenandoah 13 to three in Saturday's Class 2A District 8 playoff game at home to keep its season alive and advance to the quarterfinals.

The Cardinals started out strong, scoring three runs in the first inning before taking a 5-1 lead in the second.

The Mustangs closed the gap to 5-3 in the third but wouldn't score the rest of the way. Treynor closed the game, scoring five in the fourth and three in the fifth to win via walk-off.

Senior AJ Schiltz led Treynor with five RBIs. He went 2 of 3 from the plate with one sac fly and scored two runs.

Sophomore Andrew Keller totaled three RBIs and junior Jaxon Schumacher went 3 of 3 from the plate. Schumacher also stole two bases and pitched two innings where he allowed one hit, no runs and struck out two batters.

Sophomore Charlie Schrage pitched three innings and recorded the win after allowing only one earned run.

Treynor will now travel to take on Underwood on Tuesday on the road in the district quarterfinals.

Fremont-Mills 9, Riverside 1: Riverside saw its season come to an end on Saturday in the Class 1A District 1 playoffs after falling to Tabor Fremont-Mills in Woodbine.

Fremont-Mills outhit Riverside 10-2.

The Knights scored early and often starting the game with six runs in the first inning and added two in the second to take an 8-0 lead. They stretched the lead to 9-0 in the fifth.

Riverside's lone run came in the top of the sixth.

Riverside sophomore Kyler Rieken recorded the lone RBI for the Bulldogs on an RBI single.

Junior Aiden Bell was the other Riverside player to record a hit. Sophomore Dalton Smith, sophomore Grady Jeppesen and sophomore Garrett Hough all reached first on walks and all three stole one base. Jeppesen scored the lone run for Riverside.

Riverside ended the season with a 5-18 record.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 18, AHSTW 0: AHSTW fell to Coon Rapids-Bayard in four innings after the Crusaders scored six runs in the first inning, five in the second, one in the third and four in the sixth on Saturday in the Class 1A District 8 playoffs.

This was the final game for senior - Justin Johnson.

The loss ends the Vikings season with a record of 7-14.