The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association unveiled their 2023 District baseball teams on Wednesday, with several players from around the area being chosen.
CLASS 4A - West District
First Team
Braydon Lincoln (Abraham Lincoln); Garrett Denman and Tyler Huey (Thomas Jefferson)
Second Team
Kendall Bell and Nate Anderson (TJ), Aidan Martin (AL)
CLASS 3A - Southwest District
First Team
Ty Thomson, Luke Woltmann and Brady Hetzel (Lewis Central); Jason Colpitts, Kayden Anderson and Trent Patton (Glenwood)
Second Team
Parker Heller (LC)
CLASS 2A - Southwest District
First Team
Jack Vanfossan, Garrett Luett and Mason Boothby (Underwood); Jaxon Schumacher and Mason Yochum (Treynor)
Second Team
Blake Akers (AHSTW); Nick Hackett and Easton Robertson (Underwood)
CLASS 1A - Southwest District
First Team
Cael Hobbs and Brendan Monahan (St. Albert); Michael Turner (Tri-Center)
Second Team
Owen Marshall and Colton Brennan (St. Albert); Sean McGee, Tristen Gunderson and Isaac Wohlhuter (Tri-Center)