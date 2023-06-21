Class 2A No. 5 Underwood overcame a slow defensive start to defeat Riverside at Eagle Diamond in Underwood 10-6.

The win not only marks Underwood’s 13th straight but also clinches the Western Iowa Conference title for the second straight year and for the fourth time in five years.

“It was a good game,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “Riverside as I told Cole (Chapin) at the end of the game, they were coming off a huge win against Treynor the day before and they came out here with nothing to lose. They played relaxed and you could tell. He’s got a good thing starting over there, and they reminded us to always respect the opponent.

“We were fortunate enough to win some big innings up early and get ourselves ahead and we needed every run tonight. I’m proud of the boys for playing hard all season and winning the conference.”

The Bulldogs struck first with three runs in the top half of the first, but the Eagles responded with two in the bottom half of the first. The Bulldogs added another run in the top of the second to take a 4-2 lead, but the Eagles had a stronger answer this time.

Jack Vanfossan hit a ground-out RBI in the bottom of the second and Ryker Adair followed it up with a three RBI triple to give the Eagles their first lead 6-4. Adair would end up stranded at third, as the Eagles then looked to keep the Bulldogs scoreless for the first time in this game.

“Things start off rough a bit, but once we got the bats going and grounded some base hits and made some plays,” Adair said. “I think some guys weren’t locked in yet so we knew we needed to get some hits started to get us going and it really carried us.”

Adair had two hits in the game and a game-high four RBIs. Easton Robertson and Luett also had two hits.

A pop fly to right field and two strikeouts from Vanfossan on the mound did just that to get the Eagles back to the plate.

The Eagles with a combination of hits and walks loaded the bases. The Eagles began adding to their lead as Luke Seidler scored after Mason Boothby was hit by a pitch, Nick Hackett scored off an RBI single from Vanfossan, and Garrett Luett then connected for an RBI single for a 10-4 lead after three full innings.

The Bulldogs tried to chip away some of the lead in the top of the fifth as Dalton Smith connected for an RBI single to bring in Grady Jeppesen to make it 10-5.

The Bulldogs then loaded the bases with just one out in the top of the seventh for one last breath. Victor Alfonso hit an RBI single to cut it down to 10-6. But Vanfossan returned to the mound with one out after the bases were loaded to strike out one and then tagged a runner off a throwout from Nick McKenzie to catch a runner trying to steal home after a wild pitch to end the game.

“It took us a bit to get fully locked in, but after we got a bit of a reality check that this team can compete, we got the bats going,” Jack Vanfossan said. “We knew we had to start battling back right away. Each time I went on the mound, I knew I had a job to do and needed to pitch strikes and there’s never going to be a time where I don’t trust my defense. I’m just going to try to throw strikes all the time and let them put the ball in play and let the fielders make the play.”

Jack Vanfossan pitched 5 ⅓ innings and struck out 10 batters.

Though the Bulldog's upset bid came up short this time Bulldogs coach Cole Chapin is liking what he’s seeing from this team as it builds momentum towards the postseason.

“What I really appreciated from our guys is how tough they are,” Bulldogs coach Cole Chapin said. “We turned around and fought right back. Underwood made their plays, but that doesn’t get anyone down out here and we’re getting better every day and I like the team we have. I think if we start the season with this team we have now, we’d be sitting in a lot different spot. Underwood is a great team and we just competed with them all night, and I’m really proud of these guys.”

Underwood will travel to Treynor on Thursday for their final WIC game of the season at 7 p.m. Riverside will play its final WIC game on Friday when they play at Logan-Magnolia for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Riverside (6-11) 310 010 1 – 6

Underwood (16-2) 244 000 0 – 10