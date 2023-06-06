Class 2A No. 6 Underwood slowly piled on to their lead as the game went on to eventually beat Treynor 10-0 in five innings in Underwood on Tuesday night on Eagle Diamond.

The Eagles scored at least one run every inning but started with a pair of runs in the first inning then doubled their lead by the end of the third inning to take early control.

The Eagles kept pouring it on in the final two innings as Garrett Luett opened the fourth inning scoring with an RBI double. Ryker Adair soon after followed with an RBI single, and Luett stole home while the Cardinals tried to pick off Adair while stealing second.

In the fifth inning, Vanfossan opened the last bits of the scoring spree with an RBI double Vanfossan, and Luett would later be the final two runs of the game to seal the impressive victory for the Eagles at home. The win marks four straight for the Eagles.

Underwood will play again on Wednesday as they host St. Albert at 7 p.m. Treynor will play its next game on Thursday when they host Missouri Valley at 7:30 p.m.

