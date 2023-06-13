Class 2A No. 5 Underwood avenged one of their previous defeats from May May 26, as they defeated Logan-Magnolia 10-0 in six innings at Underwood on Tuesday night.

The Eagles made quick work of the Panther bats in the first two innings as freshman Garrett Luet struck out four of the first six batters. The Eagles got some offense going in the first inning and loaded the bases, but a flyout to the outfield stranded the runners.

The Eagles shut down the Panthers again in the second inning as Jack Vanfossan brought in the Eagle’s first two runs. However, Vanfossan was thrown out as he tried for third to end the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth the Eagles offense got a spark as Luke Seidler connected for two RBI-double to begin the scoring, Vanfossan turned that spark into a flame with a two-RBI double to make it 6-0 Eagles.

Easton Robertson then connected for an RBI sac fly and Lucas Bose followed with RBI single to make it 8-0 by the end of the fourth.

Vanfossan connected for his second hit of the game for an RBI single in the fifth inning and Nick Hacket then hit a deep fly to right field for a sac RBI to end the game with the 10-run rule in the sixth inning.

Vanfossan had two hits on the night and had five RBIs for the Eagles and pitched in the top of the sixth for the Eagles. Garrett Luett earned the win on the mound after pitching five innings for the Eagles.

Underwood has now won eight straight games and will look to continue their streak on Thursday when they hit the road to face the Audubon Wheelers for a 7:30 p.m. game.

For the complete story, stats, and quotes from players and coaches, visit nonpareilonline.com

Logan-Magnolia (5-10) 000 000 X – 0

Underwood (10-2) 020 611 X – 10