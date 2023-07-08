Underwood glided past Hinton to a substate final with a 8-1 win in the District 15 championship on Saturday.

"We've preached pitching all year," Eagles head coach Andy Vanfossan said. "Jack (Vanfossan) didn't throw his best game, but he bared down when he needed to. Then Mason (Boothby) coming in and throwing strikes, that's kind of what we've been able to do."

The Eagles were also strong defensively, with coach Andy and pitcher Jack emphasizing the defensive play of Ryker Adair at third, among others.

"Ryker Adair, he had a great night," Jack said. "I mean, I think that might have been one of his best performances. They hit all the hit a bunch of balls at him. He made plays every single time. So I mean, hats off to him."

"The best third base I've seen him play in a short time," the Eagles head coach added.

Gus Bashore provided early offense for the Eagles with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning, and the theme for the Eagles would be hitting from one through nine in the lineup.

"Our top four, top three guys get a lot of the press so to speak, no pun intended," Andy Vanfossan said. "But our middle of the order guys, Easton Robertson, Gus Bayshore, Nick Hackett, Luke Seidler and Lucas Bose. If you look at the (box score) and I don't know what the box score or the numbers or anything like that, but those guys are the ones that they drove the runs in. They set the table in this game was just as much on the mound."

Although starting pitcher Vanfossan gave up an earned run in the top of the third on a single, he quickly settled in, as did Hinton starter Dylan Hartman. The Eagles got just one base runner on in the second through fourth innings (Ryker Adair single), while Vanfossan dialed up the strikeouts after the earned run to finish with five in 6.1 innings pitched.

"Pitching strikes that's what I was just wanting to do. I trust everyone on the field to make plays," Jack said.

Head coach Andy surmised that Jack was able to pitch rather than just throw.

"He walked more I think tonight than then he has all season, but he was able to bear down he was able to pitch tonight instead of throw, which I think you know, sometimes we throw a pitcher out there, but there's a difference between a pitcher and a thrower, and I thought he did a really nice job tonight on the mound."

And while Vanfossan settled in, the Eagles broke a brief cold spell with an error and single allowing Vanfossan and Iowa commit Garrett Luett to reach base. After intentionally walking Adair, Hartman gave up a two-run single right back up the middle by Easton Robertson.

"I think it was the coaching, (we) really did well with batting practice throughout the week," Robertson said. "And then we really knew that they were gonna throw a lot of curveballs, so I kind of just sat back and waited for those to come. And when I got the fastball outside, I capitalized."

The Eagles tacked on four more in the bottom of the sixth to pull away. A bunt by Nick Hackett couldn’t be fielded cleanly, the error scoring Luke Seidler, Lucas Bose driving in Hackett with a sacrifice fly to center field, and two more scoring on singles by Vanfossan and Robertson.

"Like (Robertson) said, the coaching, we were really emphasizing on those curveballs, if they're going away, hit it right center," Jack Vanfossan said. "I mean, when you can do that, and you can kind of locate where you hit, it just opens up everything and it makes baserunning so much easier. And then the runs start to come with that."

Now, the Eagles advance to Tuesday's substate 2A-8 final against Clarinda at Denison (first pitch 7 p.m.), with the chance to make their first state tournament appearance since 2019. Without any seniors, it would be a first-time opportunity for all players.

"It's great. I mean, there's no seniors, so it's going to be kind of a learning experience, get the nerves out of the way," Jack Vanfossan said. "I mean, hopefully we will be there next year. So I mean, if we can get we win, great, if we lose, I mean, it's a learning opportunity. And that's always the best thing."

"Score more runs than the other team," Andy half-jokingly said. "We're gonna have our we're gonna have our work cut out for us."

Hinton (15-9) 001 000 0 – 1

Underwood (22-3) 200 024 x – 8