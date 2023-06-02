Underwood 4 AHSTW 1: Class 2A No. 8 Underwood Scored a pair of runs in the third and fifth inning to defeat AHSTW in Thursday’s Western Iowa Conference game.

Garrett Luett had a single and an RBI while Jack Vanfossan also had an RBI for Underwood. Ryker Adair and Nick Hackett also had a hit each for the Eagles.

Vanfossan earned the win on the mound as he struck out eight while allowing just one hit and walking one in seven innings.

Underwood (4-2) 002 020 0 – 4

AHSTW (5-2) 100 000 0 – 1

Bishop Heelan 12 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Crusaders won the first game of this Missouri River conference doubleheader in a shutout in five innings.

The Crusaders gave up just two hits in this game to Peyton Steinspring and Kendall Bell.

Thomas Jefferson (2-11) 000 00X X – 0

Bishop Heelan (9-3) 162 3X X – 12

Bishop Heelan 14 Thomas Jefferson 2: Despite falling behind early, the Crusaders completed the sweep of the Yellow Jackets with another win in five innings.

Kayson Kirlin and Nate Anderson had TJ’s hits in the loss.

Thomas Jefferson (2-12) 200 00X X – 2

Bishop Heelan (10-3) 009 5XX X – 14

IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 3: The Wolves scored early to help fend off a late push from Riverside in the final two innings.

Kyler Rieken and Cole Jeppesen co-led the Bulldogs with two hits each.

Riverside (1-4) 000 002 1 – 3

IKM-Manning (2-6) 240 000 0 – 6

The St. Albert vs Atlantic, and Glenwood vs Creston games, were postponed due to the rainy weather and field conditions.