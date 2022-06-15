PREP BASEBALL: Falcon's bats lead to triumph over Knights

An 11-hit performance powered St. Albert to its sixth straight win as they rolled past Fremont-Mills 11-4 at Chuck Wolever Field on Wednesday night.

“It was a good night overall,” Patterson said. “These out of conference games allow us to throw in some guys and work on some things. The Pitchers threw well, we had some JV pitchers go tonight, and we hit the ball well. Something we stress is to pass the stick and get on base and let the other bring you home on another hit and they’re starting to play together as a team and work for that ultimate goal.”

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Falcons added another run after a two-out RBI single from sophomore Cole Pekny. In the third inning, senior Dan McGrath began a two-out rally with a two-RBI double and senior Carter White soon followed up with an RBI double to make it 5-0 Falcons after three innings.

The Knights cut into that lead in the top of the fourth as the Knight connected for three hits on in a two-out rally to trim the lead down to 5-2 before the Falcons collected the third and final out of the inning.

Needing an answer, the Falcons got one as senior DJ Weilage hit an RBI triple and freshman Owen Marshall followed up with an RBI single. Not long after junior Cael Hobbs connected for an RBI double to put the Falcons back in control 8-2.

“That was a good inning for us,” Marshall said. “They started to creep up on us a bit, but those three runs really helped us shut them down and we got three more in the next two innings after that to pull away and close the door on them.”

Hobbs, Marshall, and Weilage all had two hits and RBIs each for the Falcons.

The Falcons plated three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Knights would plate a pair of runs in the seventh to cap off the game’s scoring and clinch the team’s sixth consecutive win.

“We feel like we’re playing well right now,” Hobbs said. “We got a tough one coming for our next game, and I think that’s really going to test us. Hopefully, we don’t come out flat, but I think we can keep things rolling here.”

The Falcons will be back at home again on Thursday night as they host Lewis Central for the second meeting between these two teams. Lewis Central won the first game 7-3.

“It’d be nice to keep the streak going,” Patterson said. “Lewis Central is a pretty stout team, they are the team to beat in the Hawkeye 10 right now and we’re going to give it our all and see what happens.”

Lewis Central and St. Albert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Chuck Wolever Field.

Fremont-Mills (7-3) 000 200 2 – 4

St. Albert (13-8) 113 330 0 – 11