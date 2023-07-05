It was a beautiful night for baseball and St. Albert’s offense, who connected for 10 hits and took advantage of six errors to defeat Fremont Mills 13-0 in Wednesday’s Class 1A District 15 semifinal at Doc Ross Field at Iowa Western’s Dr. Marshall Baseball and Softball Complex.

The Knights shifted their outfielders toward left field, leaving big gaps in right field, and the Falcons kept finding the gaps to pull away early.

“When they put that shift on, with the sun right there, and their lefty kept pitching outside, I told the guys to take it where it’s pitched, and good things will happen, and they did,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said.

The Knights got a runner on base in the top half of the first but couldn’t get him past second base. The Falcons made their move as Jeremiah Sherrill scored off a wild pitch, and Cael Hobbs hit a sacrifice RBI to bring Brendan Monahan in to make it 2-0 by the end of the first.

After forcing the Knights to strand another runner at second, the Falcons bats rocked the inning for five hits and took advantage of two errors to score seven runs.

Jeremiah Sherrill hit his first triple of the season and batted in three runs to put the Falcons in the driver’s seat. Monahan followed with an RBI single, and Owen Marshall hit an RBI double. Marshall later scored off a wild pitch, and Cole Pekny connected for an RBI single.

“We were told to take control early, and we did that,” Sherrill said. “They kept giving us the right field and kept pitching outside, and we just kept dropping it in center field and right field to do a lot of our damage.

“On my triple, I saw another outside pitch and hit it towards right, and thankfully it rolled into the corner, and I was able to clear the bases.”

Sherrill had three hits in the win to go with a team-best three RBIs.

Jaxon Lehnen came in to score on a wild pitch in the third inning, and Monahan connected for his second hit in the form of a two-RBI double. Cael Hobbs followed with a hit to score Monahan and make it 13-0.

“We knew we were going to have a good game if we just put the ball in play,” Monahan said. “Long story short, we knew if we did the little things right, we’d put together a pretty decent game.

“Once they made that shift, a lot of our guys did a great job dropping the ball over there, and it made it easier to get guys on base and push the runs across.”

Monahan finished with a hit and reached base on an error in the district win and two RBIs. Cole Pekny, Colton Brennan had two hits in the win as well.

Cael Hobbs earned the win on the mound after pitching all five innings, striking out four and allowing just three hits.

The Falcons will advance to take on West Harrison on Saturday. Though the Falcons defeated the Hawkeyes 10-2 on May 23, having been denied last year by the Hawkeyes still leaves a bitter taste in the Falcon’s mouth.

“We keep talking about playing loose,” Patterson said. “A lot of these guys were still a part of our state title run. They know to just go out, have fun and enjoy the time and just play the game of baseball. It doesn’t matter who you play, we just got to go out and play baseball, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Hawkeyes defeated Riverside 12-2 to earn their spot in the District 15 final. The Falcons and Hawkeyes are scheduled to play in Mondamin on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Fremont-Mills (16-6) 000 00X X – 0

St. Albert (21-17) 274 0XX X – 13

Other District Baseball Scores

Class 2A

Underwood 5 Cherokee Washington 4

Red Oak 4 Treynor 0

Class 1A

Tri-Center 3 Southwest Valley 0

West Harrison 12 Riverside 2, 6 innings

Regular Season Scores

Class 4A

Abraham Lincoln 3 Harlan 1

Class 3A

Lewis Central 4 LeMars 3, 8 innings