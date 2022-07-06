PREP BASEBALL: Falcons fall to Hawkeyes in quarterfinals

St. Albert baseball surrendered six runs in the top of the first inning against Mondamin West Harrison in Wednesday’s Class 1A – Substate 1 quarterfinal matchup as the Falcons committed two errors, allowed 14 hits and had a handful of wild pitches and passed balls in a 9-8 loss.

Part of the first inning was played on Tuesday before the game was postponed to Wednesday because of rain. West Harrison scored all six first-inning runs on Tuesday before the postponement.

St. Albert scored six-unanswered runs on Wednesday to tie the game up but the Hawkeyes scored one in the fourth and two in the sixth to capture a three-run lead. St. Albert tried to rally to save its season but only managed two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

“Down 6-0 we kind of stayed in it,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “That’s credit to these guys for not giving up. … They have a lot of talent, but they’re young. There was just too many mistakes all season. It’s the same things, passed balls, wild pitches. It’s the same thing that keeps occurring. That’s something we’ll have to work on.”

West Harrison took control right away in the top of the first scoring six runs on seven hits and an error. St. Albert avoided further damage after recording the final out with three runners left on base.

Senior DJ Weilage started the bottom of the first with a single. He then stole second, advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a wild pitch. West Harrison recorded two strikeouts to end the inning.

West Harrison recorded a single in the top of the second but hit into a 5-4-3 double play before junior Cale Hobbs recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Two walks and a passed ball set the Falcons up with runners in scoring position in the second and sophomore Cole Pekny recorded an RBI on a groundout to cut the lead to 6-2.

The Hawkeyes went three up and three down in the third.

Weilage hit a lead-off single in the bottom half of the inning. He advanced to second on an error, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single from junior Brendan Monahan. Monahan scored on a groundout from Hobbs. Freshman Owen Marshall then tied the game up on an RBI single.

West Harrison took the lead back in the fourth with a two-out single, stolen base, wild pitch and passed ball. St. Albert induced a groundout for the final out.

Weilage hit a one-out single in the fourth inning but was stranded on base after a groundout and pop-out. But, The Falcons' defense returned the favor in the fifth, forcing the Hawkeyes to strand a runner on base.

West Harrison retired St. Albert in order in the fifth and stretched the lead to 9-6 in the top of the sixth after a one-out triple and three two-out singles.

The Falcons were retired in order in the bottom of the sixth after a fly out, strike out and ground out.

With three outs left to keep its season alive, junior Brendan Monahan hit a one-out triple to start the Falcons’ momentum. Monahan then cut the lead to 9-7 on a throwing error. Senior Daniel McGrath advanced to second on the same error and stole third in the next at-bat.

West Harrison forced a fly out for the second out, but McGrath scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to one. The Falcons tried to place another base runner but the Hawkeyes recorded a strikeout, ending St. Albert’s season.

St. Albert ends the season with a record of 17-16.

This was the final game for six St. Albert seniors – McGrath, Mason Myers, Weilage, AJ Scott, Nate Kay and Carter White.