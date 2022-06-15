PREP BASEBALL: Falcons flatten Trojans; baseball wrap

St. Albert 9, Atlantic 2: St. Albert scored six runs in the bottom of the first at home on Tuesday and added three more in the sixth inning.

Senior DJ Weilage, freshman Owen Marshall and senior Daniel McGrath all recorded two RBIs for the Falcons and junior Cael Hobbs added one.

Freshman Matthew Stile pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 batters.

St. Albert is now 12-8 on the season.

Class 3A No. 6 Lewis Central 18, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 1: Lewis Central scored four in the first, six in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth to win via mercy rule at home.

The Titans limited the Knights to just two hits all game.

Senior Aron Harrington led L.C. with four home runs and hit a home run. Senior Devin Nailor also hit a home run and finished with four RBIs.

Junior Casey Clair totaled three RBIs, senior Britton Bond finished with two, junior Payton Fort tallied two and senior JC Dermody collected one.

Harrington pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10 batters.

Class 3A No. 6 Lewis Central 5, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 0: Lewis Central scored three runs in the first, one in the second and one in the fifth while holding Kuemper to just one hit.

Bond led Lewis Central with two RBIs. Harrington, Fort and junior Logan Manz all added one.

Sophomore Luke Woltman pitched four innings, allowing no hits and striking out eight batters.

The Titans are now 14-2 on the season.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan 11, Abraham Lincoln 1: Abraham Lincoln lost the first half of a road doubleheader after allowing the Crusaders to score one run in every inning but one.

The lone run for the Lynx came in the third inning.

Abraham Lincoln 8, Sioux City Bishop Heelan 7: Abraham Lincoln rallied in the second game to take a win.

A.L. trailed 3-0 after three innings, 4-1 after four and 5-2 after five. But, the floodgates opened in the sixth and the Lynx plated six runs.

Individual stats for A.L. were not available.

Abraham Lincoln is now 11-9 on the season.

AHSTW 9, Riverside 7: AHSTW picked up a home victory after taking an early lead. The Vikings led 4-3 after the first inning, 8-3 after two innings, 9-5 after four innings and the Bulldogs scored two in the seventh inning.

AHSTW junior Brayden Lund led AHSTW with four RBIs, freshman Charlie Lane added one and junior Jacob Coon tallied one.

AHSTW is now 3-9 on the season and Riverside is now 3-13.

Glenwood 13, Creston 3: Glenwood secured a home victory after scoring four runs in the top of the first, three in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth.

No stats were available for Glenwood.

The Rams are now 8-6 on the season.

Tri-Center 16, IKM-Manning 6: Tri-Center scored at least one run in all six innings to earn the road victory.

They scored two in the first, three in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Junior Michael Turner and senior Alex Corrin led the Trojans with three RBIs each, freshman Lincoln Thomas added two, senior Justice Weers tallied one and eighth-grader Cael Witt earned one.

Tri-Center is now 13-0 on the season.

Underwood 18, Logan-Magnolia 0: Underwood scored 11 runs in the third innings to claim a victory on the road.

Sophomore Mason Boothby and sophomore Jack Vanfossan each collected two RBIs. Senior Jack Dalen, eighth-grader Garrett Luett, senior Clayton Luett, senior Jake Reimer, senior Kaiden Rodenburg, sophomore Luke Seidler, freshman Nick Hackett and freshman Easton Robertson all totaled one RBIs.

Garrett Luett pitched all four innings, allowing two hits and one talk while striking out eight batters.

Underwood is now 11-1 on the season.

Audubon 8, Treynor 4: Treynor led 2-0 after the first inning but allowed Audubon to score seven runs in the second in a road loss.

Senior Kaden Snyder recorded all three RBIs for Treynor after going 2 for 4 from the plate.

Treynor is now 6-7 on the season.