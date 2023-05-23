St. Albert opened the baseball season with a scoreboard-busting 10-7 win over Glenwood on Tuesday night.

One of head coach Duncan Patterson’s goals for the Falcons is to compete at a high level every night, which they certainly did as they needed to battle back against the Rams.

“We have probably the toughest schedule in 1A and expect to see a lot of teams physically better,” Patterson said.

RBIs by Cael Hobbs, Jeremiah Sherrill and Colton Brennan – a senior recovering from his second ACL surgery who will lead the Falcons on defense and get the offense started – gave the Falcons a 3-1 lead through three innings. Patterson also highlighted the sophomore Sherrill as one of St. Albert’s impact players for making 99 percent of routine plays and controlling the bat well.

One of the things that Patterson said will get the Falcons into the rankings is a trio of players coming out of their shells to produce. Two of those players – Cole Pekny and Jaxson Lehnen – pitched for the Falcons in the opening game, the third being Owen Marshall.

“They have looked good on the mound and have become pretty consistent hitters in practices and workouts. Now time to step it up and play ball.”

Lehnen also drove in a run before taking the mound from Pekny in the top of the fifth with the Falcons up 4-1.

The junior ran into trouble, as the Rams drove in four runs – three earned – against Lehnen and added a fifth in the top of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. Rams junior Kayden Anderson led the way, hitting 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Anderson, along with fellow junior Trent Patton and seniors Risto Lappala, J.D. Colpitts and Evan Soergel are expected by head coach Kurt Schultz to lead the Rams this season.

“Our biggest challenge (or) hurdle this year will be to replace the seniors we lost from last year. Replacing the defense those seniors provided will be key to the success of this team,” Schultz wrote. “Our main goal is to be competitive in every game and try to contest for a high finish in the Hawkeye Ten. And ultimately go to State.”

But in Monday’s match-up, the Falcons put together a huge sixth inning to vault to a season-opening victory.

Senior Brendan Monahan – another key Falcon, recovering from a serious leg injury – delivered a three-run home run to tie the game, and back-to-back doubles by Lehnen and Marshall gave the Falcons the lead. Cael Hobbs then sent a two-run shot to left to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.

Sherrill shut the door in the seventh to open the St. Albert season with a win.

Moving forward, challenges that Patterson and the Falcons face are low numbers, work on fundamentals and consistency from pitchers in the strike zone, flush mental and physical mistakes immediately, and increase baseball IQ.

“Don’t beat yourself, make the routine plays and limit free bases,” Patterson said. “Pitchers need to throw ahead in the count and pitch to contact. We will be moving players around positions based on who is throwing that evening. Need to focus on little things and play the game not the opponent.”

Achieve those goals, and the Falcons expect to make a district final with a chance to play in sub-state.

Next up, the Falcons play at West Harrison on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and home against Abraham Lincoln at the same time Wednesday, while the Rams host Underwood on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Glenwood (0-1) 001 051 0 – 7

St. Albert (1-0) 021 106 0 – 10