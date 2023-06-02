Two big innings at the plate and a near complete game by Garrett Denman broke Thomas Jefferson's four-game skid with an 11-7 win at St. Albert on Friday.

“I feel like, like I told the guys, everybody had a part in today's victory,” Yellow Jackets head coach Tom Giles said. “It just shows the potential these guys have, even when it kind of got rocky in the fifth inning, it's (saying), hey, take a deep breath, we got to reset we can do it because a lot of times we implode after that fifth inning. We went right back after it, scored four runs to answer their four runs. So we stayed after it.”

Kyle Komor, Jacob Lesley and Kayden Rubio loaded the bases with one out through a sequence of a walk, single and hit-by-pitch. Kayson Kirlin then grounded out, scoring Komor from third.

With runners on second and third, lead-off hitter Tyler Huey drove in one, and Nate Anderson followed with a two-run single to give the Jackets an early 4-0 lead.

“Nate started off kind of slow. He was kind of down in the dumps, and he's frickin been lighting it up the last few games for us.”

As a team, the Jackets are looking to create a program of trusting each other and buying in.

“We have to trust each other, we have to buy into each other and be there for each other,” Giles said. “And so a lot of these kids are sophomores, which is going to have a bright future, a lot of potential in this team. But it's getting them to understand their potential you know mentally. The physical, we can do it physically, it's just mentally we have to get over that hump.”

St. Albert got one run back on an RBI single by Matthew Holiday, but TJ starter Garrett Denman limited the damage by getting a strikeout looking with the bases loaded and two outs. The sophomore pitcher went 6.2 innings, holding the Falcons to five runs on six hits.

Denman then helped himself out with an RBI groundout, followed by a single by Kendall Bell to drive in one more.

“Denman's a solid player, he's probably one of our best baseball IQ (players),” Giles said. “He's got a huge IQ. It's just sometimes, he's got to take the deep breath rather than drag a bad at bat with him or drag a bad pitch with him.”

But the Falcons soared back in the bottom half of the fifth, scoring four on RBI singles by Owen Marshall and Jaxson Lehnen, along with a balk and a passed ball on a dropped third strike.

The Jackets were able to handle the punch, however, as they scored four on one-run hits by Denman and Anderson, and a two-run double by Peyton Steinspring.

Even after a lightning delay – which was miraculously shortened nearly in half from the usual 30 minutes – TJ once again had an opportunity to cave in, but regardless of giving up two runs in the seventh, held on for a big win.

“It's great to beat a city opponent. We've had a couple blows. We've had some guys ineligible. We've had Jacob Lesley, started our first game and then he hurt his back and he hasn't pitched since. Our left fielder Aaron Grell broke his arm Monday. So one of our better arms (is out), and so we're kind of patching together the pitching the best we can do, and hopefully we can get into a slugfest and come out on the good side of it.”

The Falcons have also faced their challenges, and were strung out to their fifth or sixth pitchers in Friday's loss.

"We threw an eighth grader tonight hasn't thrown yet, we threw a freshman that hasn't thrown yet. So we're kind of at that bubble. We are definitely out of arms. And we got two more tomorrow. So it's not gonna be pretty. I do like how they challenged us with their number one, which helps our hitters out so we were kind of pleased about the way we did battle in the bats."

Thomas Jefferson (3-12) 040 024 1 – 11 9 1

St. Albert (5-4) 000 140 2 – 7 6 3