PREP BASEBALL: Falcons light up scoreboard in postseason win

The Falcons didn’t take long to take the lead in Saturday’s Class 1A-District 1 game at home against Malvern East Mills. Leadoff hitter, senior DJ Weilage, showed off his power in the bottom of the first inning, blasting one over the fence to give his team the lead in a 17-0 four-inning walk-off victory.

Weilage ended the game with two RBIs and three runs scored.

“It feels really nice,” Weilage said after the game. “The walk off really excited us for what’s coming and we’re ready. … (The home run) started to curve and I thought it was going to go foul, but it came back in. … The first hit of the game right off the bat feels really good.”

St. Albert finished the regular season with a 15-13 record, but head coach Duncan Patterson was happy to see his team hit the ball to start the postseason.

“We struggled against Treynor putting the ball in play,” he said. “We just have to start hitting the ball and being aggressive in the batter’s box. … We stress it all year. You want to get in the box, you’re not there to walk. You’re not there to watch pitches. You get after anything that’s in the strike zone because you can reach it. These guys in the course of the season faced some good pitches, but we’re not going to see those kinds of pitchers right now.”

St. Albert junior Cael Hobbs started the first inning with a pair of strikeouts and forced a groundout to get out of the inning.

After Weilage’s home run, the Falcons scored after a single from freshman Jeremiah Sherrill, a wild pitch and a throwing error to take a two-run lead.

East Mills stranded one runner in the top of the second and walked five straight runners in the bottom half of the inning to stretch the Falcon’s lead to 4-0, forcing the Wolverines to switch pitchers. St. Albert scored one more on a passed ball. Senior Daniel McGrath hit a sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to six runs.

St. Albert scored two more runs in the next at-bat after a fielding error in right field before East Mills recorded the last out.

East Mills stranded two on base in the top of the third.

Weilage recorded another RBI in the fourth when he laid down a bunt that scored a run after two more walks and the Falcons stretched the lead to 10-0 after freshman Owen Marshall recorded an RBI on a groundout.

St. Albert took a 12-0 lead in the third after McGrath recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice and sophomore Jaxson Lehnen recorded an RBI single on a deep hit to left field before the Wolverines forced a groundout to record the final out.

Hobbs forced a groundout and threw his sixth strikeout of the game in the top of the fourth before reaching his pitch count. The Falcons put in Marshall to relieve and he forced a ground out for the final out of the inning.

“That’s good after this year, it’s been up and down,” Patterson said about his team’s defense. “We had practice Thursday was straight defense only. Friday was strictly hitting only. I think just focusing on one aspect of this game.”

Freshman Jeremiah Sherrill hit a two-out, two-RBI double to stretch the lead to 14-0 and McGrath hit a three-run homer to give St. Albert a 17-0 win on a walk-off victory.

St. Albert will play West Harrison at home on Tuesday in the Class 1A – District 1 quarterfinals.

“We’re just getting back into it,” Weilage said. “We’re hopefully getting back to state and starting districts.”

In other area action, Fremont-Mills ended Riverside’s season with a 9-1 victory in the Class 1A-District 1 tournament.