St. Albert dismantled Essex with an 11-run first inning in a 20-1 win to open the Sub-state 1A-8 first round on Saturday.

Playing at Iowa Western as rain began to pour down -- and eventually cause the postponements of both 2A-8 first round games at Treynor (Shenandoah vs. ASHSTW, Missouri Valley vs. Treynor).

But for the Falcons, nearly all hitters got on base, and 10 different players had at least one RBI.

Jeremiah Sherrill, Cole Pekny, and Jaxson Lehnen led the way with three RBIs each, while Parker Heisterkamp and Avery Beck had two. Brendan Monahan (solo home run), Owen Marshall, Cael Hobbs, Brandon McCall and Matthew Holiday drove in one run each.

Marshall shut down the winless Trojans in four innings pitched, striking out seven and allowing just one hit.

The Falcons will play the winner of Fremont-Mills vs. Sidney (postponed to Monday) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Essex (0-14) 0 0 0 1 x x x -- 1

St. Albert (20-17) 11 6 3 x x x x -- 20

OTHER SCORES

2A-8 Treynor

Shenandoah vs. AHSTW, PPD to Monday at 5 p.m.

Treynor vs. Missouri Valley, PPD to Monday at 7 p.m.

1A-8 Fremont-Mills

Riverside vs. East Mills, PPD to Monday at 5 p.m.

Fremont-Mills vs. Sidney, PPD to Monday at 7 p.m.